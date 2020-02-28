 Skip to content
(Trust.org)   Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda readies himself to cross active volcano in Nicaragua, says he's ready to sacrifice himself to the God of Fire if he falls   (news.trust.org) divider line
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He better be a virgin or the Volcano God will be pissed
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a terrible way to die but better than drowning in a portable toilet.
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Arthur Brown be there?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The respirator's gonna be kinda heavy - those things emit toxic gases.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have a brain cloud?
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's some details on that volcano: https://volcano.si.edu/volca​no.cfm?vn=​344100

Looks yummy.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does he have a brain cloud and are there valuable minerals on the island?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll be dealing with the winds of the Grand Canyon, potentially. I'll be dealing with the gases that are so thick that you can potentially not be able to see 10 feet in front of me," he said.
"Everything that has been thrown at me here adds to my stress levels."

Well yes, that's your brain's survival instinct screaming at you for planning an unnecessary risk.
 
Beaver Dimples
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doug Stanhope - Nik Wallenda / Daredevil Stunts
Youtube 8MP7TsbmYEk

/I'll just leave this here...
 
eas81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Forrest Joe???

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My nose would start itching the second I was too far to turn back.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
https://yarn.co/yarn-clip/fcc16a21-69​5​0-42d9-99e6-bf11fe952214

For some reason not a youtube link...from rounders
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'ready to' if he falls? He won't really have much choice.
 
creckert
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Being a virgin isn't necessary.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Here's some details on that volcano: https://volcano.si.edu/volcan​o.cfm?vn=344100

Looks yummy.


Thank you for the link.
 
Polishwonder74
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What If You Fell Into Molten Metal Terminator 2 Style?
Youtube d4yUBJElXX8
 
Polishwonder74
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What Happens To Your Body When You Fall Into a Volcano?
Youtube 9UlDFHOgbYI
 
drxym
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is he trying to one up Mad Mike?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Water thrown into lava lake creates explosive results
 
10Woodsman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember when the old man Wallenda fell to his death in the 1970s. He wasn't the first in the family, either... Seems to be genetic.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope he falls in. Is that wrong?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I fully expect that his next stunt will be to walk to the Moon, "on a wire that is only one inch wide!!"
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

10Woodsman: I remember when the old man Wallenda fell to his death in the 1970s. He wasn't the first in the family, either... Seems to be genetic.


Mad Men had a tasteless joke about his Aunt during in an early episode.
 
toejam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope he doesn't become a Frying Wallenda.

I'll see myself out.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if the family would be willing to start becoming PR flaks - different sort of tight rope....
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I fully expect that his next stunt will be to walk to the Moon, "on a wire that is only one inch wide!!"


Guy gets a third of the way there and somebody back on earth will be like "Hey, check out all this copper wire.  *snip* *snip*"
 
probesport
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Drive-by Truckers- The Flying Wallendas
Youtube mVaXd3WpcZY
 
