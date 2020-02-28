 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   'Old Man Steve' become TikTok sensation with cooking videos, stirring rendition of 'Get off my Lawn'   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Comedy, Humour, 81-year-old Steven Austin, hearts of people of all ages, adorable cooking videos, app TikTok, popular videos, people smile  
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, goody - another sales pitch for the national security threat/service!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Next!!!!
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer Gennaro.

Sausage Pasta | Gennaro Contaldo | Italian Special
Youtube mqM_rWk-Xb4
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is confused.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glenford: I prefer Gennaro.

[YouTube video: Sausage Pasta | Gennaro Contaldo | Italian Special]


So he's adorable.
 
