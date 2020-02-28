 Skip to content
(KLFY Eyewitness News)   Out with the friends for a dine and dash, don't leave your ID card on the table. Duh   (klfy.com) divider line
whidbey
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Uh, kid, we found your name on a envelope at the bottom of a half a ton of garbage ,
 
jjorsett
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sadeja Manigault

Anyone asked Omarosa yet?
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Literally and figuratively.
 
captjc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What an asshole
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did she Dine-N-Dash or just walk out, because sometimes people with Downes have poor short term memory.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Did she Dine-N-Dash or just walk out, because sometimes people with Downes have poor short term memory.


and some people don't know how to spell Down's
 
thesharkman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is why at restaurants you should pay when you order.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Dangerous_sociopath: Did she Dine-N-Dash or just walk out, because sometimes people with Downes have poor short term memory.

and some people don't know how to spell Down's


Both user names check out.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
 So they have her ID and can't find her?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Interceptor1: So they have her ID and can't find her?


Well, Duh.

How can they identify her if she has no ID?
 
