(The Sun)   Hong Kong Fluey. Dog tests positive for Covid-19 (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
weapon13
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How appropriate....
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not the doggos, nnnnooooooooooooooo
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*Scatman Crothers voice*

Better jump in my super duper janitor closet
 
Gleeman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, this can't be good.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My dog read Main tab earlier and is now wondering if UC Davis's vet school has tenure, or if somebody should worry about their job after confidently asserting that pets cannot get this coronavirus because reasons (which incidentally also imply that humans couldn't catch it either).

/then I reminded him what "professor emeritus" meant
//he offered a steak wager on whether emeritus status would be rescinded
///silly bugger still owes me three
 
meintx2001
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So basically the Professor Emeritus from UC Davis from yesterday's post is about to get proven wrong?
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Sun.

Wingchild
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hoo boy, sure hope that test is accurate and not just going off body temperature.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meintx2001: So basically the Professor Emeritus from UC Davis from yesterday's post is about to get proven wrong?


As long as you're jumping to conclusions, Sure, why not?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This news brings us to one inescapable conclusion.


Cats are behind the outbreak
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So it's spread by sniffing butts? There's a lot of cruise ship passengers that have some explaining to do.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: This news brings us to one inescapable conclusion.


Cats are behind the outbreak



The cats started the outbreak, to make the stock market tank, to make Trump look bad.....or so the democrats would have us believe.

\it's all starting to make sense
 
Hachitori
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I submitted this with a better headline.

Lassie! Get Help!
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your dog says fark the steak, give me an N 95 fitted mask.

/and wash your farking hands
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: "nasal and oral cavity samples were tested weak positive to COVID-19 virus," and he lives with a woman who has the virus.

Just spitballing here, but it could be present in his mouth and nose yet not be infecting him at all.

I think the doggos are going to be fine, and eventually will feast on our bloated corpses.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Those are the cutest little doggie masks.

This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but with squee.

/dammit lady, when you come down with the big "C"
cut out the smoochie face with your puppy.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Albert911emt: Chris Ween: This news brings us to one inescapable conclusion.


Cats are behind the outbreak


The cats started the outbreak, to make the stock market tank, to make Trump look bad.....or so the democrats would have us believe.

\it's all starting to make sense


we've found QAnon's Fark handle
 
