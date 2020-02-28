 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Good news, we can resume using the Downfall meme to compare our bosses to Nazis without fear of getting fired   (bbc.com) divider line
    Adolf Hitler, Nazism, Nazi Germany, BP refinery worker, Hitler meme, Mr Tracey, Scott Tracey  
Thudfark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait until...nevermind
 
Bandito King
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sure they will treat him with professionalism and respect when he returns to work.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA
"Australian Workers Union spokesman Daniel Walton welcomed the decision, saying employees should be able to lampoon bosses in their own time.
"The day that right is lost would be a very bleak day for Australia," he said. "

Somebody buy this man a beer.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anybody else read that headline in Professor Farnsworth's voice?
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But an appeal judgement on Friday found it was unreasonable to say the parody had likened BP managers to Nazis. "Anyone with knowledge of the meme could not seriously consider that the use of the clip was to make some point involving Hitler or Nazis," the Fair Work Commission write in its decision.

They literally said the opposite of the headline. He didn't compare his bosses to Nazis.
 
suid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do you know who else lampooned their bosses without fear of being fired?

/nobody..
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: But an appeal judgement on Friday found it was unreasonable to say the parody had likened BP managers to Nazis. "Anyone with knowledge of the meme could not seriously consider that the use of the clip was to make some point involving Hitler or Nazis," the Fair Work Commission write in its decision.

They literally said the opposite of the headline. He didn't compare his bosses to Nazis.


Sure. But once Fark's subby sample size got large enough we succumb to the power of large numbers.
If the middle of the bell outside of Fark does not generally comprehend an article. Then neither too would the middle of the bell subby.

It is just what we have become, as a statistical sample. Unless we stayed niche enough it was mathematically inevitable.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
said that bit backwards, not bell subby, but subby bell.
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thudfark: Wait until...nevermind


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The problem with that Downfall meme is that if you've seen it once, you've already seen everything.

I forget what the subject matter was the first time I saw it, but it really doesn't stand up to repeat viewings.

/As opposed to a cat desiring to buy various things?
//That's GOLD!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm glad public officials have dank meme knowledge.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Follow your leader, Trumpers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They did an interview with Ganz, the actor that played Hitler. It's amusing what he thought of the whole meme thing.

Hitler interviews Bruno Ganz
Youtube Snwbd_dWMaM
 
