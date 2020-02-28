 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Man expected to find squirrels in his attic, finds a homeless guy instead   (local21news.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Same two choices either way: rat poison or live trap.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, if he's in your attic, he's not homeless... it's not HIS home, but he's not homeless...
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Police say before the homeowner grabbed his gun, he kept hearing strange noises coming from his attic.


Was he planning on trying to shoot the squirrels?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Police say before the homeowner grabbed his gun, he kept hearing strange noises coming from his attic.


Was he planning on trying to shoot the squirrels?


Of course.  Those little farkers like to chew on electrical wiring.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Moose inconsolable.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was he trying to hide his nuts?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Police say before the homeowner grabbed his gun, he kept hearing strange noises coming from his attic.


Was he planning on trying to shoot the squirrels?

Of course.  Those little farkers like to chew on electrical wiring.


Bullets also tend to cause damage
 
Report