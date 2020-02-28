 Skip to content
(NYPost)   38% of Americans won't drink Corona beer due to coronavirus fears. Meanwhile, in a server room in Kentucky, the inevitable sale on Corona beer is eagerly awaited   (nypost.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, just yesterday I said that would happen as a JOKE, right here on Fark. 38%, WTF, people?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people should not be allowed to vote.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, did they actually ask if the coronavirus was the reason for this? I mean, I would never drink Corona, but not because of the virus - because it's a shiat beer.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But beating them with a 2x4 is illegal because...?
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the Fark beer snobs...

As far as a typical over the counter beer it's not too bad.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: Cue the Fark beer snobs...

As far as a typical over the counter beer it's not too bad.


I like it.  It's refreshing.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet some lawyer is trying to get corona to sue the Chinese government for name and get the coronavirus.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not news: Coronavirus sucks.
Still not news: Corona sucks worse.
Fark: Some people think Corona and coronavirus are the same thing.
UltraFark: They might be right.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: Cue the Fark beer snobs...

As far as a typical over the counter beer it's not too bad.


Is there a prescription beer?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't drink Corona any more. I drank it while camping out in the woods and I came down with Lime disease.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a case of corona

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: These people should not be allowed to vote.


I'd be willing to bet money on who the majority of them typically vote for...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to drink Corona because is disgusting.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have the coronavirus" = "I am massively hung over."
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was young, there was a popular brand of weight loss lozenges called "Ayds".
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, this doesn't bode well for my new range of COVID beers then.

/especially the No.19 special.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: But beating them with a 2x4 is illegal because...?


Because they are still entitled to basic human rights even if they do write for the Post.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Holy shiat, just yesterday I said that would happen as a JOKE, right here on Fark. 38%, WTF, people?


I'll do you one better... Last week, I wrote about it, as a joke.  While I was doing research for that, I found that actual REAL news sources were actually reporting what it was that I was joking about.

This country really is full of morons.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess what? I got a fever! And the only prescription, is more Corona!
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: These people should not be allowed to vote.


If they drink Corona, they shouldn't even be able to drink.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't drink Corona because it is colored water.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ayds Diet Candy
Youtube yfFs0o6pCxc
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was also some confusion as 16 percent of those surveyed said they were not sure whether the virus is related to Corona beer.


This country is full of farking idiots.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orezona: edmo: These people should not be allowed to vote.

I'd be willing to bet money on who the majority of them typically vote for...


And they will again...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Now, did they actually ask if the coronavirus was the reason for this? I mean, I would never drink Corona, but not because of the virus - because it's a shiat beer.


Hey, now.  I like Corona.  It's not special or flashy or particularly characterful, but that's kinda what I like about it.  It's easy going, simple, just what I want when I don't want something different.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till the idiots start talking about rounding up and quarantining all Asians to contain the virus.

Yeah, that stupid.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's be realistic- if someone called you and asked you "Are you concerned about the connection between Corona beer and corona virus?", wouldn't you be tempted to say yes just because?

also here's the link they have to the actual study:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-relea​s​es/5wpr-survey-reveals-38-of-beer-drin​king-americans-wouldnt-buy-corona-now-​301012225.html

which says:
"38% of beer-drinking Americans would not buy Corona under any circumstances now"
"Among those who said they usually drink Corona, only 4% said they would stop drinking Corona, but 14% said they wouldn't order Corona in a public venue"
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: Cue the Fark beer snobs...

As far as a typical over the counter beer it's not too bad.


If I'm a beer snob for recognizing that Corona tastes like piss water, then watch me turn my nose up.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Could one imagine walking into a bar and saying, 'Hey, can I have a Corona?' or 'Pass me a Corona,'" he said.

How farking stupid are you people?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is starting to look more like a documentary with each passing day
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer this article from less than an hour ago. It mentions that their stock went down 8%. Granted, the rest of the stock market's also experiencing issues, so it might not actually be related to idiots thinking the beer and the virus are connected, but it's fun to think so.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/28/busine​s​s/corona-beer-marketing/index.html
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't drink it because I'm not an underage teenage girl on spring break.

Although this is the internet, so maybe I am.

I also find Farkers who live in their parent's basement and post on Fark all day incredibly sexy.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably trump supporters. The same 38% who think trump is doing a fine job as president
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paul Hackett: LaChanz: Cue the Fark beer snobs...

As far as a typical over the counter beer it's not too bad.

If I'm a beer snob for recognizing that Corona tastes like piss water, then watch me turn my nose up.


Here I will defend Corona...  During my drinking days, I found that Corona was best on a really hot day, after doing a bunch of yardwork.  It is a good cold thirst quencher.

Any other time, not so much.  But I look back on that as one of the only things I actually miss about drinking.

//7 years
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: I won't drink Corona because it is colored water.


Dos Equis Amber, FTW
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"I hate the band "The Coors", so I will never order a Coors"

"I hate wise guys and people named Bud, so f*ck Budweiser"

"I had a dog named Molson...he sh*t the rug....so...well, you know"

"My wife was pummeled by a Rolling Rock....so....damn"
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't drink Corona beer because it's beer, and beer tastes nasty.

I honestly don't get you people.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: LaChanz: Cue the Fark beer snobs...

As far as a typical over the counter beer it's not too bad.

I like it.  It's refreshing.


Anything that has to have a Lime put in it to kill the taste isn't work drinking.

There ARE worse beers though. (Coors, I'm lookin' at YOU. I'm not drinking any, just lookin').
 
dragonchild
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mugato: Holy shiat, just yesterday I said that would happen as a JOKE, right here on Fark. 38%, WTF, people?

The same 35-40% that show up for everything batshiat insane.  It's the Trump Cult.

asmodeus224: Is there a prescription beer?

About a 100 years ago.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lincoln was shot in Ford's Theater, so I'll never buy a Ford!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"A surprising 38 percent of beer drinkers insisted that they would not, under any circumstances, buy Corona as the deadly virus spreads across the globe "

Morons. I've got morons on my team
Youtube wt87mXL_ftg
 
deanis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We really deserve all the bad things. JFC
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who wants an ice cold Ferona?
 
deanis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also, Corona beer is awful.

NEVER drink beer from a clear bottle. They're normally brown for a farking reason you turds.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Lincoln was shot in Ford's Theater, so I'll never buy a Ford!


And now Ford owns Lincoln, something to think about...
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Cue the Fark beer snobs...

As far as a typical over the counter beer it's not too bad.


I'd drink it if it was offered, but I'm not going to buy one
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Now, did they actually ask if the coronavirus was the reason for this? I mean, I would never drink Corona, but not because of the virus - because it's a shiat beer.


I was going to say,"I was not drinking Corona before it was cool," but if the virus is the reason these people won't drink it, that's not cool.

LaChanz: Cue the Fark beer snobs...

As far as a typical over the counter beer it's not too bad.


I wouldn't call myself a beer snob, but if you're drinking a beer because "it's not too bad," you may have a problem.

asmodeus224: LaChanz: Cue the Fark beer snobs...

As far as a typical over the counter beer it's not too bad.

Is there a prescription beer?


Pliny the Younger?

CarnySaur: I like it. It's refreshing.


There are times when I like a lighter beer, and a hot day is one of them, but I generally prefer the darker ones: ales to stouts.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: These people should not be allowed to vote.


Or breed.
 
