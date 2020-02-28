 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Here's the cat-hoarder/Storage Wars crossover no one asked for   (wreg.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No comment
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I dunno - I don't see some asshole looking to bid on sixty cats by yelling "YUUUUUUUUP!"
 
blondambition
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I dunno - I don't see some asshole looking to bid on sixty cats by yelling "YUUUUUUUUP!"


I hate that farking guy. He wasn't on for a while but then he came back. Stopped watching for good after that.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ummmmm...cat. A little soy sauce.....maybe green onion....a wok at 400F.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So are we going with "Cat Wars" or "Storage Hoarder"?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The family was overwhelmed so their response was not to reach out to local shelters or authorities but to lock an (at this time) unknown number of unfixed animals in a 10x20 foot container and what? Hope for the best?

I don't care if they were feeding them- they should still face some kind of charges. It's still cruelty on many, many levels.
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: The family was overwhelmed so their response was not to reach out to local shelters or authorities but to lock an (at this time) unknown number of unfixed animals in a 10x20 foot container and what? Hope for the best?

I don't care if they were feeding them- they should still face some kind of charges. It's still cruelty on many, many levels.


It would have been better just to let them roam outside and fend for themselves than what they did to them.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Ummmmm...cat. A little soy sauce.....maybe green onion....a wok at 400F.


General Tso's Kitten is one of my faves, as is a bit of moo shu moggie. At least, that's what I remind my cats when I find them on the counter, again...
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: The family was overwhelmed so their response was not to reach out to local shelters or authorities but to lock an (at this time) unknown number of unfixed animals in a 10x20 foot container and what? Hope for the best?

I don't care if they were feeding them- they should still face some kind of charges. It's still cruelty on many, many levels.


FTA: "She said the owners reached out to multiple rescue groups for help but hadn't received any."

The article's not entirely clear, but I took it to mean they reached out to the shelters, but then put them in storage when no help was forthcoming.

Probably should've just let them roam instead though, yeah.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's a lot of pussy.
 
