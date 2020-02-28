 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Woman suffers third-degree burns saving family from house fire, gets out of skin graft surgery to discover all her belongings have been tossed out   (fox2now.com) divider line
19
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

606 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 10:07 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those are the injuries of someone who panicked any threw water on a grease fire....

/sad
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Murica!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What a shiatty article.  Is this really what passes for journalism these days?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What a shiatty article.  Is this really what passes for journalism these days?


Yes.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sue the landlord. They had no reason to throw things out knowing that the tenant was still alive.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The pot of grease that I had on the stove, it ruptured into a fire inside and out."

Do you really get credit for "saving" people when it was your negligence that put them in danger in the first place?
 
Esroc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "The pot of grease that I had on the stove, it ruptured into a fire inside and out."

Do you really get credit for "saving" people when it was your negligence that put them in danger in the first place?


Yes, because accidents happen and can happen to any of us and her first reaction to her mistake was to make sure the kids didn't suffer for it.
 
asleep71
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "The pot of grease that I had on the stove, it ruptured into a fire inside and out."

Do you really get credit for "saving" people when it was your negligence that put them in danger in the first place?


Yes. Asshat
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When I was 10 I threw a lighter into a trash fire. After a minute it exploded with a big old whooomph, inches from my face.

/no idea how any boy lives through childhood
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Esroc: Boojum2k: "The pot of grease that I had on the stove, it ruptured into a fire inside and out."

Do you really get credit for "saving" people when it was your negligence that put them in danger in the first place?

Yes, because accidents happen and can happen to any of us and her first reaction to her mistake was to make sure the kids didn't suffer for it.


Well, it can happen to any of us who put grease in a pot on a stove without regard to safety. So, not most of us, let alone "any."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will she get half a million dollars like the kid in Australia?
I think she has it worse than him.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nytmare: When I was 10 I threw a lighter into a trash fire. After a minute it exploded with a big old whooomph, inches from my face.

/no idea how any boy lives through childhood


When I as 5 or so I set a paper towel on fire on the stove top then threw it on the living room carpet and the carpet started to burn as well. My mother was unamused.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Sue the landlord. They had no reason to throw things out knowing that the tenant was still alive.


or someone came in and stole it while she was in the hospital
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "The pot of grease that I had on the stove, it ruptured into a fire inside and out."

Do you really get credit for "saving" people when it was your negligence that put them in danger in the first place?


Hehe,

Totally made me think of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

🤣
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Do you really get credit for "saving" people when it was your negligence that put them in danger in the first place?


Say she let her kids die in the fire.  She would have got credit for "negligent homicide"....I'll take "negligent saving" over that.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "The pot of grease that I had on the stove, it ruptured into a fire inside and out."

Do you really get credit for "saving" people when it was your negligence that put them in danger in the first place?


Ah, yes, punching down. America's favorite pastime.

She screwed up but she did the right thing when lives were in danger, she's completely farked for life, and the only things she had left are gone due to circumstances beyond her control and because she's a poor black woman, nobody's going to give a fark.

Look at the bigger picture before you decide being cruel is the right decision. It'll make you a better person in all aspects of your life.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Albert911emt: Sue the landlord. They had no reason to throw things out knowing that the tenant was still alive.

or someone came in and stole it while she was in the hospital


Or the smoke and water damage were so bad that whomever cleaned it up didnt have the emotional connection to be bothered sifting through what was salvageable and just hauled it all to a dumpster assuming it was all ruined
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Boojum2k: Do you really get credit for "saving" people when it was your negligence that put them in danger in the first place?

Say she let her kids die in the fire.  She would have got credit for "negligent homicide"....I'll take "negligent saving" over that.


Not setting the place on fire would have been even better.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Albert911emt: Sue the landlord. They had no reason to throw things out knowing that the tenant was still alive.


Well, they need to hear back from the landlord first. If all of the things were moved out and out into storage so the house can be cleaned and repaired, that's fine and understandable. If the landlord is just being a dick, that's totally different. It's 100% in the landlord's best interests to respond to the news inquiries, otherwise, silence just supports the worst-case-scenario...

She really needs to get in touch with whoever the local "on your side" reporter for the area is. Those people don't give up.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report