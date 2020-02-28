 Skip to content
(WGNO)   Photographer documents what it's like to clean up the French Quarter after Mardi Gras   (wgno.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's great for infrastructure!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you show your boobs to the driver of the front-end loader, he'll toss you a small bottle of Purell.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got a link with more than one picture?
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

croesius: It's great for infrastructure!

[Fark user image image 425x423]


Silly Melvin misunderstood when they told him "throw your beads into the cleavage".

Poor Melvin.
 
toetag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Murflette: Anyone got a link with more than one picture?


click the "twitter" box, it takes you to the photographers FB photo page.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Murflette: Anyone got a link with more than one picture?


Click on the fb post in the article
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I got this"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Don't care, saw titties."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What do you expect from such a liberal demonrat run city???

Fark user imageView Full Size


*actually a Florida Trump rally
 
dryknife
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where does all of it go?
Isn't the water table there too high for typical landfill disposal?
Why should I care?

Waste is a terrible thing to mind
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This story comes out every year, to the point that how much trash needs to be cleaned up is one of the metrics for gauging how successful a tourist season it was for the city. It will be soon followed up by the "You won't believe how one charity is recycling Mardi Gras beads" story in about a week.

Someone should really write a book about this sort of repetitive seasonal media story being treated as news.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
as mu as you guy choke on the buzzfeed dick,why didnt you post their article that actly showed the farking pictures....

subby is a drunk shiat throwing monkey and not one of the cute Capuchin ones either!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm more concened about the ad for a Lawyer that accompanied the article WTH New orleans?  Who thinks, " iam in serious trouble with the law, I should get me that lawyer who apparently thinks he's a comic-book superhero?
tpc.googlesyndication.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Been there, what isn't in the picture is the smell
 
JerkStore
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope they send the clean-up bill to the bars that sell drinks in those distinctive plastic cups.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Been there, what isn't in the picture is the smell


The odor of vomit and urine is what I remember most about the one and only time I went to Mardi Gras.
 
cranched
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Miami feels your pain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
th0th
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To paraphrase Starlord, if a drone did a flyover with a huge UV lamp, the road would light up like a Jackson Pollock painting.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magorn: I'm more concened about the ad for a Lawyer that accompanied the article WTH New orleans?  Who thinks, " iam in serious trouble with the law, I should get me that lawyer who apparently thinks he's a comic-book superhero?
[tpc.googlesyndication.com image 850x219]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jensaarai: This story comes out every year, to the point that how much trash needs to be cleaned up is one of the metrics for gauging how successful a tourist season it was for the city. It will be soon followed up by the "You won't believe how one charity is recycling Mardi Gras beads" story in about a week.

Someone should really write a book about this sort of repetitive seasonal media story being treated as news.


I measure a successful Mardi Gras by how many people woke up in a bathtub of ice missing a kidney.

0-3:    Bad Mardi Gras
4-6:    Eh...
6-10:  Now, we're talking.
10+:   OMG!
 
Magnus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Been there, what isn't in the picture is the smell


That and what you're clothes/legs look like from the shin down.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was there for Carnival/Mardi Gras many years ago, it was actually impressive how well they cleaned the streets after each day's parades. Granted, we were mostly in the Garden District, I think we did the French Quarter on Sunday. That was bad enough.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brizzle365: as mu as you guy choke on the buzzfeed dick,why didnt you post their article that actly showed the farking pictures....

subby is a drunk shiat throwing monkey and not one of the cute Capuchin ones either!


my keyboard is dying :/
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What I remember from the time I was there was that at midnight they sent cops on horses 6 wide down the streets to clear people out and behind the were street sweepers and water trucks that washed everything down. It was very efficient. The cops stuck around and made sure you had somewhere to go if you were out the street. When it was over it was over.
 
