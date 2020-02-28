 Skip to content
(Google)   Google celebrates Sir John Tenniel's 200th birthday today. You could say it's his... bicen-Tenniel. Not that I'd say that   (google.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Late to the party, but sorry nonetheless:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This bison likes the pun.  Gives a six bird salute Subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tenniel was born to John Baptist Tenniel. He was a "fencing and dancing master of Huguenot descent," according to Victorian-Era.org.
Tenniel's mother was named Eliza Maria Tenniel. The site described the youthful Tenniel as "a quiet and very introverted person," both as a child and adult.

In fact, his father's fencing left him with a wound to his eye. He lost his eyesight in one eye after the injury while practicing with his dad. He never told his father this occurred in order to spare the man's feelings, the site reports.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x425]


starecat.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jefferson Airplane -White Rabbit-
Youtube WANNqr-vcx0


One of the more influential authors in world culture.
 
Report