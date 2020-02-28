 Skip to content
(KREM Spokane)   Isenberg arrested for killing husband with benadryl. Now I for one didn't know that Boyd Crowder's defense attorney was licensed to practice law in Idaho, did you?   (krem.com) divider line
Hachitori
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe she did it, maybe she didn't, but they're never going to prove it.

Hasn't the Prosecutor ever heard of the Isenberg uncertainty principle?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Maybe she did it, maybe she didn't, but they're never going to prove it.

Hasn't the Prosecutor ever heard of the Isenberg uncertainty principle?


Anyone who aligns themselves with Sauron is already guilty in my book.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heheh,

My brain IMMEDIATELY came to the conusio:

No WONDER he resigned so quickly!

And then... he was gay?

Fark user imageView Full Size


🤣
/nevermind
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You mean I got four kidneys?
 
AeAe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Isenberg? Isn't that where they took the hobbits?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Maybe she did it, maybe she didn't, but they're never going to prove it.

Hasn't the Prosecutor ever heard of the Isenberg uncertainty principle?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aseras
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The LD50 of Benedryl is 500mg/kg. Ddi she make him eat 15 warehouse club bottles of it?
 
LaurelT
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isenberg didn't kill himself.
 
urlmaker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aseras: The LD50 of Benedryl is 500mg/kg. Ddi she make him eat 15 warehouse club bottles of it?


Probably just enough to make him unconscious, not dead. Then wheelbarrow him off to the lake to sleep it off.
 
Report