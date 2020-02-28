 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Car hits horse, second car stops and woman gets out, third car hits and kills another horse and either the horse or the car hit and kill the woman. The Floridacrats   (news4jax.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, Horse, Patti Smith, Year of birth missing, Thursday night, Elliot Silverstein, Florida Highway Patrol, What Happened  
•       •       •

705 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 7:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how Corley Peel's parents feel about the money they spent on journalism school.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First car: "Pull over, Bob - I think we hit... a horse?"
Second car: "Holy shiat, you hit a horse! Let me get out and help!"
Third car: "Is that chick pulling a dead horse off that car? HOLY SHIAT - ANOTHER HORSE!"
Fourth car: "Yeah...um... we can't stop here - this is horse country! Keep going and pretend we didn't see shiat."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: I wonder how Corley Peel's parents feel about the money they spent on journalism school.


It works better when a newsreader in a low cut blouse reads it while standing and holding a tablet for some  reason.

Or Serious Dude reads it in a deadpan and then says "In other new..." and goes surprising upbeat.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The FHP said it's unclear where the horses came from and who they belong to. Bryan believes they somehow got off their land. He wasn't sure how many horses got loose."

Nobody copyedits anymore?

I'm going to guess the driver who hit the second horse was impaired and didn't slow down for the ruckus in front of him. I've seen what hitting a horse can do to a car. The woman was lucky to survive the first collision.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need to stay in your vehicle when cars start playing horse hockey.
 
Cheese on Cheerios
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Bryan believes they somehow got off their land.
Well, it seems to me they got off their land by walking into the street.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This article gives me a nagging feeling about peoples ability to drive safely.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reports say the first horse is in stable condition.
 
Dakai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 592x570]


Now that's a horse I'd ride!
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Worst Kentucky Derby ever.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Never bring a buggy whip to a demolition derby.
 
JZDave
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Jacksonville Equine Association's dramatic reenactment of the Daytona 500?
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More idiot drivers.  A horse is a pretty goddamn big animal.  There is really no excuse for not seeing it in time to safely brake to a stop.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mom always warned us about horseplay in the street.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My favorite part about this entire article?

The look on the author's face...

news4jax.comView Full Size
 
Ilikebackpacks [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least it spared the horses from going to Santa Anita race track.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think I had a mini stroke reading the headline, can someone come check on me?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What wine pairs well with Floridian prepared viande chevaline?  Thunderbird or MD-20/20?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: More idiot drivers.  A horse is a pretty goddamn big animal.  There is really no excuse for not seeing it in time to safely brake to a stop.


Nighttime, and most people are not looking for a horse to suddenly cross the road in front of them.

Second horse and woman getting hit was most likely the driver of the second car being distracted by the accident, and not paying attention to his surroundings.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: More idiot drivers.  A horse is a pretty goddamn big animal.  There is really no excuse for not seeing it in time to safely brake to a stop.


A sorrel or dark bay at night would be pretty hard to see, especially off the road.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report