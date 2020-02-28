 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Hey, we'll test your meth for coronavirus for free. You can trust us, we're cops   (wfla.com) divider line
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's seems like a bad idea to use an official government entity to use coronavirus as a way to trick people. Yes, I understand that Meth is bad, but doing anything that can possibly dissuade people from getting checked out will not end well.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jokes on them. I don't live in Merrill Wi and I don't do meth.
 
alsih2o
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These bastards are going to kill people with their deceptions. This is unconscionable
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems sort of derivative from the Zika joke

how did that go again ....

Oh yeah... meh

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion/2018/12/31/zika-meth-louisiana-po​lice-admits-test-virus-drug-fake/24485​44002/
 
way south
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Seems sort of derivative from the Zika joke

how did that go again ....

Oh yeah... meh

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/na​tion/2018/12/31/zika-meth-louisiana-po​lice-admits-test-virus-drug-fake/24485​44002/


I'm not sure what is worse. That a few people actually fell for this or that we needed a news article to explain it because a farkton of people feel for this.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure you will get all 4 pounds of the 8 pounds you gave them to test.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't have any meth, but can I sneeze on the cops so they can get tested?  I can't afford it myself.
 
scanman61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Ted Cruz School of Humor
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Report