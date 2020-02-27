 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   America's favorite bridge has a few more inches left in her, yet   (youtube.com) divider line
11
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 2:19 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I shouldn't enjoy watching that so much, but I adore the videos.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Just a little off the top"
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
America's favorite bridge sounds just like Subby's mom. Always got a few more inches in her.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10 to one they didn't buy insurance, either
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

davidphogan: I shouldn't enjoy watching that so much, but I adore the videos.


The best thing about these videos is that they raised the bridge and trucks keep crashing into it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How angry is your inch?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
<< creaky voice >> "Ah can remember back in '49 when it was just 32 inches high. Back then it would decapitate little boys on tricycles...."
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I remember how some farkers were demanding that the city there spend tons of money and disrupt freight and car traffic (which they did) to raise or lower whatever part of that setup was needed in order to avoid this very outcome, instead of just, say, some more stringent regulations on companies that employ trucks and truck drivers to ensure they don't hire blithering idiots who can tell if their shiat is gonna fit or not.

Well, they got their wish. Is it working?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Notice how only the far left side of the truck's top is high enough to get sheared off. The road there is apparently crowned well enough to elevate one side of the vehicle in the right lane several inches higher than the other. If the truck had been all the way to the right side of that lane, nothing would have happened.

I'd actually like to see people try that... though a successful attempt wouldn't be nearly as entertaining.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A few years back I went out to visit a friend in North Carolina and was prepared for a sweltering experience with iced tea and tobacco and instead met a total babe at a donut shop and HOLY shiat YOU LIVE DOWN THE STREET FROM THAT BRIDGE!
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smoking GNU: I remember how some farkers were demanding that the city there spend tons of money and disrupt freight and car traffic (which they did) to raise or lower whatever part of that setup was needed in order to avoid this very outcome, instead of just, say, some more stringent regulations on companies that employ trucks and truck drivers to ensure they don't hire blithering idiots who can tell if their shiat is gonna fit or not.

Well, they got their wish. Is it working?


The people hired to drive for "Penske Truck Rental"?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report