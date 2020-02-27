 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Atlanta lights the Olympic cauldron for the first time since the games. Party like it's 1996   (wsbtv.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, Atlanta, 1996 Summer Olympics, downtown Atlanta, Georgia State University, Tokyo Olympic U.S. Marathon Trials, iconic cauldron, Georgia State Stadium, Centennial Olympic Stadium  
•       •       •

268 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My brother-in-law's wife qualified for this event.  They left this morning from Raleigh, NC to Atlanta.  I'm guessing that her finishing time will probably be around two hours and forty minutes or so.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, that could cool, I have a few photos I took during the Olympics at night

the iconic cauldron will be lit on Saturday at noon and remain lit until approximately the end of the marathon trials at 3:30 p.m.

Oh, meh.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Given the current political situation in the US and Georgia.

I'm surprised there wasn't a Witch or a black guy in there.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I remember every hair on my body standing up when Muhammad Ali came out.
Lighting of the Olympic Flame Atlanta Games 1996
Youtube Y67KjKfUZ-o
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
F*CKING IOC.

Look it up on YouTube.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summoning the sprit of Richard Jewel
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be a ceremonial bombing as well?
 
crinz83
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
will they be re-opening the richard jewel case for the weekend?
 
powhound
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hugram: My brother-in-law's wife qualified for this event.  They left this morning from Raleigh, NC to Atlanta.  I'm guessing that her finishing time will probably be around two hours and forty minutes or so.


I was gonna throw some snark your way, but instead I'll share a conversation I overheard at work recently.

Our school social worker/track coach was trying to encourage a girl to join. He turned to one of our VP's standing nearby and asked her if she could run two miles.

She's like what? I ran a marathon two months ago! And added on: I might be short and chubby but I can run! I walked away quickly but I think I strained a hammy in doing so.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report