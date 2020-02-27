 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Streetsblog)   Hoboken decides 20 is plenty   (nyc.streetsblog.org) divider line
20
    More: Spiffy, New York City, Miles per hour, speed limit, part of his State of the City address, west of the city, America's deadly streets, Hoboken leads, city speed limit  
•       •       •

742 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 10:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
20 speeding tickets per shift?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hoboken?  Ooooh, I'm dyin!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spiffy?  Have you ever actually driven anywhere Subby?  I suppose you also want to go back to the very early days of motorized transportation when someone had to walk in front of any vehicle waving a flag back & forth?

Mayor Ravi Bhalla of the mile-square suburb

A quick bit of googling shows their police department (all divisions) at about 150 people.  Let's be nice & say that half have other things to do than regularly be out on the street.  That leaves 75, divided by three shifts... 25 members of the police department out in a 1 mile x 1 mile area all the time.... can you say revenue enhancement?
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland lowered residential speed limits to 20 mph, then set a record for traffic deaths. Without enforcement (we have none) it's useless.
 
nytmare
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Might as well get out and walk. Or maybe that's the intent.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
one for my baby and one more for the road
 
tasteme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hoboken.

Your repeated violation of the Verbal Morality Statute has caused me to notify the San Angeles Police Department. Please remain where you are for your reprimand.
 
majestic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If 20 is good, then why not 7? And if 7 is good, then why not 6?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

enry: Hoboken?  Ooooh, I'm dyin!


Well played, Doc!

I came to make exactly da same comment.  Guess it's back to Albukoiky.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

enry: Hoboken?  Ooooh, I'm dyin!


... and, Say, could you help out a fellow American who's down on his luck?
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Spiffy?  Have you ever actually driven anywhere Subby?  I suppose you also want to go back to the very early days of motorized transportation when someone had to walk in front of any vehicle waving a flag back & forth?

Mayor Ravi Bhalla of the mile-square suburb

A quick bit of googling shows their police department (all divisions) at about 150 people.  Let's be nice & say that half have other things to do than regularly be out on the street.  That leaves 75, divided by three shifts... 25 members of the police department out in a 1 mile x 1 mile area all the time.... can you say revenue enhancement?


Thanks for your expertise on Hoboken, a place you have obviously never been.

All of Hoboken is walkable and a lot of people are out walking. If you've ever driven here, which you haven't, you'd know that anything over 20 is egregious and dangerous.

This isn't a revenue enhancement, it's a safety issue. People need to slow ty he fark down in this town.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

majestic: If 20 is good, then why not 7? And if 7 is good, then why not 6?


If 25 is better, why not 35? 45? 55?

Recoil Therapy: Spiffy?  Have you ever actually driven anywhere Subby?  I suppose you also want to go back to the very early days of motorized transportation when someone had to walk in front of any vehicle waving a flag back & forth?

Mayor Ravi Bhalla of the mile-square suburb


This "suburb" is denser than NYC.  These are narrow streets in a busy urban environment, not your typical suburban racetracks.
 
Bowen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

majestic: If 20 is good, then why not 7? And if 7 is good, then why not 6?


Because 20 is plenty.

Also, nobody drives all the way through Hoboken, but let's assume for a moment that some masochist decides to drive the length of Willow Ave. That's ~1.25 miles. So you're talking about what? An absolute worst case scenario of adding 1.5 minutes to your trip? Meanwhile, the people who actually live in Hoboken have to dodge your overly-aggressive-1.5-minute-saving as​s while walking/biking to work?
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: Recoil Therapy: Spiffy?  Have you ever actually driven anywhere Subby?  I suppose you also want to go back to the very early days of motorized transportation when someone had to walk in front of any vehicle waving a flag back & forth?

Mayor Ravi Bhalla of the mile-square suburb

A quick bit of googling shows their police department (all divisions) at about 150 people.  Let's be nice & say that half have other things to do than regularly be out on the street.  That leaves 75, divided by three shifts... 25 members of the police department out in a 1 mile x 1 mile area all the time.... can you say revenue enhancement?

Thanks for your expertise on Hoboken, a place you have obviously never been.

All of Hoboken is walkable and a lot of people are out walking. If you've ever driven here, which you haven't, you'd know that anything over 20 is egregious and dangerous.

This isn't a revenue enhancement, it's a safety issue. People need to slow ty he fark down in this town.


The NJ Stop Driving While Black Coalition applauds you.
 
lamric
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
$afety first.
 
odenen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Deadly car crashes is one factor that keeps the population in check. What's next? Limiting 20 deaths per war?
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Be as cynical as you want about this, but this town has really been making a point about the safety of walkers and bikers.

This dude made a pretty solid video laying out all the changes that have been made beyond just the 20mph limit.

Link
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: one for my baby and one more for the road


Lido
/Wooooahooooo
 
kaedric
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Limmy's Show - Twenty's plenty
Youtube SmhLS3DCoU0
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Put it on November's ballot.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report