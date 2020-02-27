 Skip to content
(MSN)   Out on bail following a deadly DUI? A) Stay home, B) Do some Community Service, C) DUI Part Deux. Arizona tag in the works yet, Drew?   (msn.com) divider line
345 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 11:55 PM



7 Comments
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Once she is found guilty, send her ass back to jail and throw away the key... her car's keys as well, just to make sure.

/ Fark drunk drivers... and people that text and drive.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
begged the other driver in the Feb. 14 crash to not call the police before she got back into her car and then struck the other driver's car a second time

Not really the best way to endear yourself to someone you don't want calling the cops.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, having a court case is really stressful.
And I'll know exactly when to stop.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She needs to serve a seriously lengthy jail term followed by an equally lengthy parole period including no alcohol at all, all while pondering what the rest of her life will be like without legally being able to drive.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The bail-reduction motion said Castillo's family and employment ties to the community and her continued need for medical treatment meant she wasn't a flight risk and that leg injuries she suffered in the July wreck put her in a wheelchair and unable "to drive any motor vehicle, ensuring public safety ..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hugram: Once she is found guilty, send her ass back to jail and throw away the key... her car's keys as well, just to make sure.

/ Fark drunk drivers... and people that text and drive.


Fark that jail and key shiat.  Drop her down a mine shaft and follow it with a crap-ton of concrete.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Her lawyers must be smoking something telling the court she's unable to drive because of an accident that happened prior to the last time she drove drunk.
 
