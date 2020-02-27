 Skip to content
Russia burns Turkey, hopes yams turn out OK
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, this will totally end well.
 
scumshine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Send forth the sack with hammers in it.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On the plus side - Raytheon might be selling some Patriots to Turkey after all.
 
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This may also cause the destruction of China and the overthrow of Greece.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From bad to worse.

As an aside, this is a really strange map. I couldn't figure out why I couldn't find the "Syrian Government" controlled areas:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought that was water. It was only when I realized I couldn't recognize any of the map at all that the blue stuck out as not water but "Syrian Government" area.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: From bad to worse.

As an aside, this is a really strange map. I couldn't figure out why I couldn't find the "Syrian Government" controlled areas:

[Fark user image 640x632]

I thought that was water. It was only when I realized I couldn't recognize any of the map at all that the blue stuck out as not water but "Syrian Government" area.


It is water, that's why Gary Johnson couldn't find Aleppo.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it about time someone slaughtered assad? Erdogan might as well, and I'm sure most would agree assad definitely deserves to not be breathing.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: casual disregard: From bad to worse.

As an aside, this is a really strange map. I couldn't figure out why I couldn't find the "Syrian Government" controlled areas:

[Fark user image 640x632]

I thought that was water. It was only when I realized I couldn't recognize any of the map at all that the blue stuck out as not water but "Syrian Government" area.

It is water, that's why Gary Johnson couldn't find Aleppo.


It's right next to Atlantis.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, did Britain name Syria's motorways?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WW3 and somehow its Trump's fault.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erdogan thinking he can play with the big boys now the US has f*cked off finds out the Bear can still bite.

Maybe he should crawl back across the border where he belongs.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was some way for Turkey to keep its troops from being killed in someone else's country.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its just a little dry

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: WW3 and somehow its Trump's fault.


Hardly, Erdogan want's to play Ottoman empire with his quaint little army.
 
evilmrsock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: casual disregard: From bad to worse.

As an aside, this is a really strange map. I couldn't figure out why I couldn't find the "Syrian Government" controlled areas:

[Fark user image 640x632]

I thought that was water. It was only when I realized I couldn't recognize any of the map at all that the blue stuck out as not water but "Syrian Government" area.

It is water, that's why Gary Johnson couldn't find Aleppo.

It's right next to Atlantis.


I've learned a thing or two about maps on fark.com and I'm pretty sure that's Mexico City.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Turkey is preparing for an offensive.... thing is, they gonna get slaughtered if they dont start shooting down russian planes.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's a mistake. Putin is an upstanding gentleman.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Turkey is preparing for an offensive.... thing is, they gonna get slaughtered if they dont start shooting down russian planes.


Don't worry, Turkey has Russian S-400 anti-air misil.....oh wait. Worry.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Nato-member Turkey said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had spoken to Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Jens:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Ha-ha... please, tell me why you think you're here."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Nato-member Turkey said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had spoken to Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Sure, now they are like "oh right NATO, we're in that"
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
BBC reporting Turks are now hitting Syrian positions.

If it was Syria, Assad may have just done something stupid by giving the Turks a reason to invade a take that buffer stirp they've been wanting to dump refugees in.

Also, border guards are no longer stopping refugees at the frontier.  So Turkey is trying to play the "good guy"

Erdogan may not care if the planes were Russian.  He'll tell Vlad that he's cancelling the S-400 order if it happens again, and then get on with his merry little offensive.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm really not sure of who to root for here.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Turkey has 3.7 million syrian refugees and they just opened the border with Europe... whoever wants to go to western europe, they can...

The EU will find this real fun I'm sure
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Erdogan thinking he can play with the big boys now the US has f*cked off finds out the Bear can still bite.

Maybe he should crawl back across the border where he belongs.


^^This

Putin has promised to return Syria's territorial integrity.

Does Erdogan think Putin isn't a man of his word?

/this will end poorly for the Turks as daddy has left them hanging (or rather they pushed America and NATO away)
 
tpmchris
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama:-(
 
