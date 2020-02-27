 Skip to content
(Clarksville Now)   "He's so special to me, and everyone was like 'you can just get another cat,' and 'I'm like I can't. There's no way I can replace him'". Lost cat travels 2,300 miles, finds his way home just in time for Caturday, Leap Day Edition   (clarksvillenow.com) divider line
266
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My wife sent me this pic this morning, told me it was about two seconds before the biatchslap took place, lol.   Goober Pea was giving her a wet willie.  😆
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Salem has a new bed :D


He whined when I moved him slightly so I could stretch out my legs. HOW DARE I! :D
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I really need help. I have been ordered to get of of 5 cats. or be evicted!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tulips cone came off this afternoon btw.

Got home this afternoon and ground a fresh dog turd into my Vans, aargh!  Then was steam cleaning up the mess as I took a couple of steps before I was nasally assaulted, and the water tank broke on the cleaner.  Needless to say I wasn't pleased.

Eh, life is good anyway.  My nose will heal, and the shoes cleaned up.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, the puppy cone had to go back on, she's messing with her spay incision again
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Well, the puppy cone had to go back on, she's messing with her spay incision again


Poor baby!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! Caturday!  I found a great story with pictures I just had to share:

https://www.thedodo.com/close-to-home​/​cat-sanitary-haircut-surprise
 
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The warm February has Kittü shedding her winter mane.
Currently looking like a painting by Louis Wain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

McRat: The warm February has Kittü shedding her winter mane.
Currently looking like a painting by Louis Wain.

[Fark user image 480x360]


That cat is begging for a caption, too bad my brain isn't working this afternoon
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A reminder to those of you who don't do Woofday/Wetnoseday that yesterday was Fark that Pixels birthday.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel:

Happy Be Lated Birfdai!!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mrs S got stuff from Amazon Tuesday.  There was a discussion about whose box it was.  Desi decided it was his, Cisco didn't argue much
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yesterday Mrs S got 2 shipments from Amazon.  Both Cisco and Desi were happy
Fark user imageView Full Size


I just wish I could get both of them to look in the same direction at the same time
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: McRat: The warm February has Kittü shedding her winter mane.
Currently looking like a painting by Louis Wain.

[Fark user image 480x360]

That cat is begging for a caption, too bad my brain isn't working this afternoon


Hope you had a great birthday!
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Our cat (well one of two) Hydra.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

McRat: The warm February has Kittü shedding her winter mane.
Currently looking like a painting by Louis Wain.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


What a beautiful baby!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 425x386]


OMB, this is me to a tee!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: McRat: The warm February has Kittü shedding her winter mane.
Currently looking like a painting by Louis Wain.

[Fark user image 480x360]

That cat is begging for a caption, too bad my brain isn't working this afternoon


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Salem has a new bed :D

He whined when I moved him slightly so I could stretch out my legs. HOW DARE I! :D

It is awesome how fast the two of you bonded. Seriously, it usually takes many years for a cat and his person to act like a little old married couple ;o)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good evening everbuddy!

Spent the hole week feeling freaked out!  At a Moansday aftermewn meeting, I bit off moar than I could nom by promising the company VP a data product by today I couldn't do in two weeks at my fastest time.

Why did I do this?  It was aftermewn and my brain was boiling with teh stupeys!

Got a deadline extension from the VP during a casual conversation on the way out the door.  Gonna make every second count!
 
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: McRat: The warm February has Kittü shedding her winter mane.
Currently looking like a painting by Louis Wain.

[Fark user image 480x360]

That cat is begging for a caption, too bad my brain isn't working this afternoon

[Fark user image 425x318]


Hee!

SpaceMonkey-66: McRat: The warm February has Kittü shedding her winter mane.
Currently looking like a painting by Louis Wain.

[Fark user image image 480x360]

What a beautiful baby!

Thanks!  I am smitten with this kitten.  She's a Siberian Forest Cat, doesn't affect my son's allergies, and is the most gentle and, oddly enough , most polite cat I have met.

If all goes well, I may be picking up her Grand-kitten this Sunday - will definitely be posting pics next week if that happens.  Current picture not great, but SQUEEEEE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]

I really need help. I have been ordered to get of of 5 cats. or be evicted!


Oh, shiat.  Helpful neighbors???
 
sherpa18 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: I really need help. I have been ordered to get of of 5 cats. or be evicted!

I take it your landlord/property owner is at it again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]

I really need help. I have been ordered to get of of 5 cats. or be evicted!


Wait, what? Is management after you again?? If so, I think it's time to contact your local news station and see if they can help you out. You take care of strays it's true, but you make sure they are speutered, vetted etc. You are really doing a service to the community where you live.

Grrr, I hazz a mad on your behalf!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 500x203]

I really need help. I have been ordered to get of of 5 cats. or be evicted!


Need to reach out to ur friends and neighbors and ask to take them in!  If there's any help we can render from long distance, PLEASE let us know!
 
sherpa18 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: Our cat (well one of two) Hydra.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ name the movie ☺
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Fark that Pixel:

Happy Be Lated

John Buck 41: A reminder to those of you who don't do Woofday/Wetnoseday that yesterday was Fark that Pixels birthday.


Thanks!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Morchella: Our cat (well one of two) Hydra.
[Fark user image image 600x800]/ name the movie ☺


In the movie, Shawshank was a facility in Maine.

So JB41 should know this one.
:-{)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: Fark that Pixel: McRat: The warm February has Kittü shedding her winter mane.
Currently looking like a painting by Louis Wain.

[Fark user image 480x360]

That cat is begging for a caption, too bad my brain isn't working this afternoon

Hope you had a great birthday!


was pretty good. Thanks
 
sherpa18 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

McRat: If all goes well, I may be picking up her Grand-kitten this Sunday - will definitely be posting pics next week if that happens.  Current picture not great, but SQUEEEEE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: McRat: The warm February has Kittü shedding her winter mane.
Currently looking like a painting by Louis Wain.

[Fark user image 480x360]

That cat is begging for a caption, too bad my brain isn't working this afternoon


Happy Birthday Again, FTP!
 
sherpa18 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 828x804]


Fark user imageView Full Size

PS - thanks again!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm cold.....turn on da heat!!!!!!
 
Fire Witch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a first after 5 years!  Ninja and Ceci snoozing close together this morning!  Didn't hear a hiss at all!  Yay!
 
Leepj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]


Hope you had a fine birthday yesterday!

Fark user imageView Full Size


And if you believe that, I've got this bridge I need to unload...
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: lilyspad: [Fark user image 828x804]

[Fark user image 703x682]
PS - thanks again!


Haha!!!  Good one.  :)
 
