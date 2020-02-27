 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Apparently no one at the Department of Health and Human Services has ever played Pandemic   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
http://pandemic2.org/
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facepalm tag seen awash in soap.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the reception might have looked like...

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another whistleblower? We'd better out them before this gets out of hand.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

This is all gonna end up peachy.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are so f*cked
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
At what point does this move beyond incompetence and into malicious intent?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Just want you all to know, i hate this timeline.

/flu

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

hobnail: Another whistleblower? We'd better out them before this gets out of hand.


Oh, you can bet that Pence and crew will get on it right away...so they can throw the whistleblower in a federal prison.

Can't have someone telling the truth in this administration, now can we?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Just want you all to know, i hate this timeline.

/flu

[Fark user image 850x1133]


That doesn't look like it would fit comfortably in an anus at all.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From the WaPo article:

Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services sent more than a dozen workers to receive the first Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, without proper training for infection control or appropriate protective gear, according to a whistleblower complaint.
The workers did not show symptoms of infection and were nottested for the virus, according to lawyers for the whistleblower, who is a senior HHS official based in Washington who oversees workers at the Administration for Children and Families, a unit within HHS.
The whistleblower is seeking federal protection because she alleges she was unfairly and improperly reassigned after raising concerns about the safety of these workers to HHS officials, including those within the office of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. She was told Feb. 19 that if she does not accept the new position in 15 days, which is March 5, she would be terminated.
The whistleblower has decades of experience in the field, received two HHS department awards from Azar last year, and has received the highest performance evaluations, her lawyers said.

Well, no shiat.  Since the incubation period is anywhere from 14-27 days, of course they didn't show symptoms.

Glad to see HHS jumped all over this by reassigning the person who made the complaint. fark me.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With any luck, they'll infect Alex Azar, and he'll infect Tzar Pence, and he'll infect the Trumps.

/Sure he'll blame Dems, but still...2% chance 🤞
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: At what point does this move beyond incompetence and into malicious intent?


Do they want it to happen, not care it will happen, or just not understand it will happen?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
World War Z - Official Trailer (HD)
Youtube HcwTxRuq-uk


A horror movie might be a better way of communicating to the numbskulls in charge
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The workers were then sent for a gauntlet of high fives and sharing beer bongs with the rest of the administration.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Just want you all to know, i hate this timeline.

/flu

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Maybe you got corona'd.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: thehobbes: Just want you all to know, i hate this timeline.

/flu

[Fark user image 850x1133]

That doesn't look like it would fit comfortably in an anus at all.


on the off chance I've ever let you borrow anything... just go ahead and keep it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's okay, Pence is going to pray the virus away.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: thehobbes: Just want you all to know, i hate this timeline.

/flu

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Maybe you got corona'd.


more of an IPA guy myself.

/Teacher
//whole building getting sick
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Soooooo... how many of those workers have the coronavirus? All of em? And of course none of them were tested for it... so how many did they infect since then?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey Cmon subby Pence is getting in as many games as he can for his training as the new virus czar
 
mcmnky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm going to Disney next week, so I'm getting a kick from all this. Hopefully the scare will keep the crowds down.
 
Kuta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HcwTxRuq​-uk]

A horror movie might be a better way of communicating to the numbskulls in charge


They only believe one story.  And it's fictional.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Just want you all to know, i hate this timeline.

/flu

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Rectal?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe they're just playing on Casual difficulty?
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Number 1 priority is to get 5 cities of the same color... or else you're gonna lose.

Sometimes the shaggoth spawns on a gate before you finish your awakening.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Just want you all to know, i hate this timeline.

/flu

[Fark user image 850x1133]



Good luck (we're all counting on you).

But seriously...my wife was diagnosed with Influenza A last Saturday.  She was up and around by Monday thanks to a lot of drugs and the fact that we got the "A" flu shot in October-ish.  I'm sure my son and I were exposed but my son showed no signs and I've been having a cold-like sniffle but no fever.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: GardenWeasel: At what point does this move beyond incompetence and into malicious intent?

Do they want it to happen, not care it will happen, or just not understand it will happen?


Yes.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think Trump's bungling will make people not want the government running their health care, hurting Sanders.  I also think Sanders' "break everything and start over" attitude isn't a good sell during a pandemic.

I think it will then help Biden, for people who want long time governmental experience, and help Bloomberg for people who want technocratic competence.

I'm calling it now-Sanders underperforming in South Carolina and Super Tuesday; Biden overperforming in South Carolina and Super Tuesday; Bloomberg overperforming on Super Tuesday (not on the ballot is SC); everybody else slight declines to flat on both days, compared to expectations.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, that's it. Star Citizen is never coming out now.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: At what point does this move beyond incompetence and into malicious intent?


A few years ago?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So HHS sent a bunch of middle age professionals to great a plane full of passengers that they knew were exposed and not one of them said "hey, how about some protection".   I am pretty sure I would have told them to kiss my ass.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Always take dispatcher and medic
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They just need to use those big fork sticks the Chinese use.

i.cdn.turner.comView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: At what point does this move beyond incompetence and into malicious intent?


It STARTED as malicious intent. Voters sent Trump to the White House not to run things but as a giant fark you to all things decent.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: thehobbes: Just want you all to know, i hate this timeline.

/flu

[Fark user image 850x1133]

That doesn't look like it would fit comfortably in an anus at all.


Coward.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UberDave: But seriously...my wife was diagnosed with Influenza A last Saturday.  She was up and around by Monday thanks to a lot of drugs and the fact that we got the "A" flu shot in October-ish.  I'm sure my son and I were exposed but my son showed no signs and I've been having a cold-like sniffle but no fever.


thanks

Woke up exhausted and went to work monday, got tamiflu monday afternoons, and thought i was better today. Back at work and felt run down and checked and fever had come back.

Just tired and a headache but probably shed virus at work inadvertently because i had been fever free.

Weirdly- I haven't had a legit fever in over 5 years. Sinus infections but never like this. Been running hot since monday.
 
0100010
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: Well, that's it. Star Citizen is never coming out now.


User name checks out.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: So HHS sent a bunch of middle age professionals to great a plane full of passengers that they knew were exposed and not one of them said "hey, how about some protection".   I am pretty sure I would have told them to kiss my ass.


They're probably Trump loyalists at this point. You know. Morons
 
