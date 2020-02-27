 Skip to content
(Heavy)   Disney World renaming Jungle Cruise to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea   (heavy.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Resort, famous Jungle Cruise boat ride, The Walt Disney Company, Disneyland Park, Disney World, Walt Disney World Resort  
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Skipper Dan
Youtube a0cCRRFi1aA

Did he go down with the ship?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, if a slow moving boat that I just assumed ran on a track can sink, I don't know how panicky people can handle rides that throw people 300 feet in the air.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Came for this.

/What have I done with my life?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sadly the survivors were all eaten by mechanical alligators.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The submarine ride was more metal when it was 20,0000 leagues under the sea themed.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Holy hell, subby...I remember going on that ride as a kid.

/not old
//ok oldish
///at least can still count to three
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did the captain go down with the ship?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yeah, cause Subby is the one pumpin' those memories.
Little kid. I was on that at Disneyland.
 
KingBiefWhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I went on the 20,000 Leagues ride only once, as a child. Someone kept farting the entire length of the ride, making the entire boat full of passengers miserable, mashing their faces into the porthole windows to get closer to the little vents that piped in fresh air

/it wasn't me
//I was fairly farty for a six year old but no kid can output that much gas that quickly
 
gar1013
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, now they get to see the underside of water.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd prefer renaming it "The Das Boot Experience".
/The hedhehogs are fun.
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Someone whose job is called "inspect boats for holes" is in trouuuubllllle.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thank you subby
Man I wanted a nautilis boat.

Lose the tourist seating and get some Victorian furniture.

I live on a 9000 acre lake, and It would be fun
 
Bruscar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Apparently, Disney is doing a decent job keeping alligators out of the waterways for its rides.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, at least they didn't have to listen to the skipper's jokes anymore...
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I should point out that I meant I was on the 20Kleagues one. Late 70s maybe?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i didn't say she was crazy. i said she was farking goofy.
 
undernova
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Missed it by 2 weeks.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Report