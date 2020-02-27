 Skip to content
Tony Danza tapdance extravaganza is the name of my new band. eh? What's that you say?
15
630 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 9:18 PM



BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sound as ridiculous as their name is awesome.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like their single. "Samanta Turned Out to be a Piece of Ass".
 
casual disregard
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. The only way to counter bad metal is with good metal.

Stolen Babies "Second Sleep"
Youtube IpmbmpEKGL8
 
labman
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I read that as lap dance and was like uuuggghhh
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gotta admit, Couch Slut is a great name for a band. Or a dating/food delivery app.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Giant Squid - Throwing a Donner Party at Sea (Physeter catodon)
Youtube zrI_bYlXM8g
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What no Ned Flanders inspired thrashcore?
Okilly Dokilly - White Wine Spritzer (Official Video)
Youtube 2BEvh6HSQc0
 
casual disregard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Opeth - Blackwater Park (Audio)
Youtube j4xCb_OU_lM
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Destiny Potato would make for a great Douglas Adams character.

/Well it would if he were still writing.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Destiny Potato would make for a great Douglas Adams character.

/Well it would if he were still writing.


It is a all fat girl Destiny's Child cover group I am coming up with. Or WAS.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
PARTY CANNON - THERE'S A REASON YOU'RE SINGLE
Youtube QwZj1kUNj5k

Don't be fooled. Party Cannon is hard AF
 
casual disregard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Grayceon - Pearl
Youtube Ygk6iEmajJw
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Instrumental Super Group!

Blotted Science - Synaptic Plasticity
Youtube KgOYjZ7K_Cs
 
casual disregard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The only metal you've ever heard about a starfish.

Giant Squid - Blue Linckia (Linckia laevigata)
Youtube lrFh3byW5bM
 
