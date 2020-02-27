 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Much like Subby's bathroom, Swiss town will be uninhabitable for 10 years due to explosive dump   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Adolf Hitler, World War II, Germany, Nazi Germany, last year, nearby people of Mitholz, defence ministry, World War I  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel ya, Subby.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much Taco Bell I guess.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See cant trust the Swiss, all them years of plotting are coming back to bite them in the butt. You can buy an old Swiss bunker though from what I have seen.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: Too much Taco Bell I guess.


With sugar-free Gummi Bears for dessert?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in the Berner Oberland aka The Alps, about 3 miles from where I spent some nice times as a kid.   They built the very very long (14.6 km) Lötschberg railway tunnel under the Alps in 1913 nearby.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In completely unrelated news, a Swiss developer has determined that a Swiss town neighboring an ammo dump is extremely valuable property and will be able to both clean up the mess and buy the deeds for a song when residents know they'll have to evacuate for a decade.

WIN WIN!
For the developer.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 years?  Give me 5 pounds of C4 and remote detonator and I'll clear it in under a second
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: LawPD: Too much Taco Bell I guess.

With sugar-free Gummi Bears for dessert?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736:

I feel ya, Subby.

Now *that*... that is a fetish I'd rather not know about.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: 10 years?  Give me 5 pounds of C4 and remote detonator and I'll clear it in under a second


That was my thought as well. Clear the area of people and detonate it.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rigby-Reardon: whither_apophis: 10 years?  Give me 5 pounds of C4 and remote detonator and I'll clear it in under a second

That was my thought as well. Clear the area of people and detonate it.


Ah, so *both* of you are stupid.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just light a match.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Freschel: ZMugg: LawPD: Too much Taco Bell I guess.

With sugar-free Gummi Bears for dessert?

[Fark user image 276x182]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: LawPD: Too much Taco Bell I guess.

With sugar-free Gummi Bears for dessert?


Just a dash or two of Olestra on top and you're set
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ya'll call me if you want to get serious

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA: "A plan to simply bury the dump under even more rock is also being considered."

So what ya' want to bet that's the plan they eventually go with..
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: whither_apophis: 10 years?  Give me 5 pounds of C4 and remote detonator and I'll clear it in under a second

That was my thought as well. Clear the area of people and detonate it.


From reading the (translated) Wikipedia article on this, it sounds like the ammo tunnels partly blew up and flung a bunch of explosives out the front, then a landslide came down on top of it. So there's a bunch of bombs lying under rocks and debris that could randomly explode and throw the rubble around. The unexploded stuff isn't concentrated enough to get it all at once with a controlled explosion, they have to (carefully) dig out all the rocks on top and defuse the bombs as they find them.

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Explosi​o​nskatastrophe_von_Mitholz
 
Report