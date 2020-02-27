 Skip to content
(Twitter)   California: 28
97
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

97 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So more than 15? Trump assured me it was only 15,not 8400. In one state.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So more than 15? Trump assured me it was only 15,not 8400. In one state.


Trump said only 15 people in CA were being monitored?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
just to get out ahead of the chuckle farks, there are cases reported in TX too, wonder why there could be cases in CA and in TX....gosh, its almost as if they were flown to the US and placed in quarantine in CA and TX.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: cretinbob: So more than 15? Trump assured me it was only 15,not 8400. In one state.

Trump said only 15 people in CA were being monitored?


That turd also said Mexico would pay for his farking wall too, right?

Oh wait, he's a lying POS.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's California. Trump doesn't give a shiat about us. We're "Diet Mexico'.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So yesterday there was 1 case in California, which came from an unidentified source... now there's 28?

But... but... Trump* assured me that the number of cases would soon be zero!
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wish I knew what that meant. Also, STOP posting tweets to Fark. Jeez.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?


Dibs!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?


I have to travel cross-country next week. I'm bloody driving, I don't give a half shiat what anyone says, you are NOT putting me in a gorram airport or crowded tin can with recycled air and an airborne virus. I may not be able to avoid it indefinitely, but I'll be damned if I'm making it easy.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?


Send me your gifs and your weed.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?

Dibs!


;-)
 
litespeed74
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It hit me last night that we are not far away from people going nuts and raiding grocery stores for food, stock piling on masks, survival stuff, etc.....
Add the element of social media fake news and fear mongering...mark my words...this might get crazy.
I can't help but trying to figure out how to make some money off of this...in a way that won't make me feel guilty.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: have to travel cross-country next week. I'm bloody driving, I don't give a half shiat what anyone says, you are NOT putting me in a gorram airport or crowded tin can with recycled air and an airborne virus. I may not be able to avoid it indefinitely, but I'll be damned if I'm making it easy.


Watch out for gas nozzles as those are some of the nastiest vectors out there.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us​a​-health-filth/gas-pump-handles-top-stu​dy-of-filthy-surfaces-idUSTRE79O0G8201​11025
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everyone. EVERYONE. Calm down.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Pence has this.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does this include all of the people who have been quarantined at Miramar and Travis AFBs after being evacuated from the Wuhan region? If so, that seems like a fairly low total.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: cretinbob: So more than 15? Trump assured me it was only 15,not 8400. In one state.

Trump said only 15 people in CA were being monitored?


Trump said his administration had this under control.  So, I immediately cleared out a carload of canned goods and water from the grocery store and stocked up on medicines and antiseptics.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A flight attendant had it. Which meant from the time they were infected until they were tested they were working in a tube of people, walking up and down the aisle, serving drinks and snacks.

Oh. There would have been other flight attendants as well.

So, yeah, this is my completely not surprised face.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?

Send me your gifs and your weed.


Okay, now wait...let's discuss this first...
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

litespeed74: It hit me last night that we are not far away from people going nuts and raiding grocery stores for food, stock piling on masks, survival stuff, etc.....
Add the element of social media fake news and fear mongering...mark my words...this might get crazy.
I can't help but trying to figure out how to make some money off of this...in a way that won't make me feel guilty.


Just wait for the first death in the US.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brizzle365: just to get out ahead of the chuckle farks, there are cases reported in TX too, wonder why there could be cases in CA and in TX....gosh, its almost as if they were flown to the US and placed in quarantine in CA and TX.


Shocking. I would have never believed it. Put a sick person somewhere and you have a sick person there.
 
OldJames
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder if the people in California are smart enough to take care of this themselves, or if they are going whine and cry to the federal government for help
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
MY GOD that's 0.000070105%. Quick, bust open some heads and feast on the goo.

Meanwhile your chances of being murdered in California are 0.004354031%. Even higher now that people are going to feast on your goo.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: litespeed74: It hit me last night that we are not far away from people going nuts and raiding grocery stores for food, stock piling on masks, survival stuff, etc.....
Add the element of social media fake news and fear mongering...mark my words...this might get crazy.
I can't help but trying to figure out how to make some money off of this...in a way that won't make me feel guilty.

Just wait for the first death in the US.


That happened back in 1776.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

raerae1980: AdmirableSnackbar: raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?

Dibs!

;-)


\o/
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Weatherkiss: raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?

Send me your gifs and your weed.

Okay, now wait...let's discuss this first...


You're dead. You don't need it.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: thespindrifter: have to travel cross-country next week. I'm bloody driving, I don't give a half shiat what anyone says, you are NOT putting me in a gorram airport or crowded tin can with recycled air and an airborne virus. I may not be able to avoid it indefinitely, but I'll be damned if I'm making it easy.

Watch out for gas nozzles as those are some of the nastiest vectors out there.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa​-health-filth/gas-pump-handles-top-stu​dy-of-filthy-surfaces-idUSTRE79O0G8201​11025


Preaching to the choir! Door handles, toilet seats, menus & table tops, card readers/keypads/touch pads; sooo many multi-contact surfaces to avoid.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sloan - Losing California
Youtube w57MtEtyWUA
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: raerae1980: Weatherkiss: raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?

Send me your gifs and your weed.

Okay, now wait...let's discuss this first...

You're dead. You don't need it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: raerae1980: Weatherkiss: raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?

Send me your gifs and your weed.

Okay, now wait...let's discuss this first...

You're dead. You don't need it.


The Pharaohs were buried with their prized possessions, why not RaeRae?
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldJames: I wonder if the people in California are smart enough to take care of this themselves, or if they are going whine and cry to the federal government for help


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Weatherkiss: raerae1980: Weatherkiss: raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?

Send me your gifs and your weed.

Okay, now wait...let's discuss this first...

You're dead. You don't need it.

The Pharaohs were buried with their prized possessions, why not RaeRae?


Bogarting in the afterlife is the dickest of dick moves.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OldRod: So yesterday there was 1 case in California, which came from an unidentified source... now there's 28?

But... but... Trump* assured me that the number of cases would soon be zero!


Yeah once the identify one person with the disease they start tracking your moves and testing people you came in contact with.
 
fark account name
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Does this include all of the people who have been quarantined at Miramar and Travis AFBs after being evacuated from the Wuhan region? If so, that seems like a fairly low total.


Yes:

There are now 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for people from California, though 24 are related to people repatriated from overseas. There are now 28 cases in the state, with five people having been relocated out of state.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow, another 1202 cases and they'll tie the number of flu cases that were reported last week...in San Diego.

Let's get a sense of scale, please. We've already proven we're dumb, stupid and panicky, can we stop it now?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?


I want your butt pic!

Dibs!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Weatherkiss: raerae1980: Weatherkiss: raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?

Send me your gifs and your weed.

Okay, now wait...let's discuss this first...

You're dead. You don't need it.

The Pharaohs were buried with their prized possessions, why not RaeRae?

Bogarting in the afterlife is the dickest of dick moves.


Welcome to Fark!!!
 
kabloink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

litespeed74: It hit me last night that we are not far away from people going nuts and raiding grocery stores for food, stock piling on masks, survival stuff, etc.....
Add the element of social media fake news and fear mongering...mark my words...this might get crazy.
I can't help but trying to figure out how to make some money off of this...in a way that won't make me feel guilty.


I've already started stocking up on some extra can goods, dried pasta, beans, rice, toilet paper and pet food.  I'm not at the end of the world prepper level, but I have enough for a couple of weeks if needed.  If nothing happens, then I'm already prepared for hurricane season.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

raerae1980: ///who wants my gifs?


It wouldn't be the same if you didn't post them yourself. *sigh*

Do take care of yourself.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

schubie: [Fark user image 425x223]


needs additional column

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mods please stop help stop the spread of misinformation.  These 28 are not new.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Everyone. EVERYONE. Calm down.

[Fark user image 850x478]
Pence has this.


If he's still there staring into North Korea, that's not going to help much.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldJames: I wonder if the people in California are smart enough to take care of this themselves, or if they are going whine and cry to the federal government for help


Cool you got this I am sure you won't as NY to help you right?
 
kindms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

litespeed74: It hit me last night that we are not far away from people going nuts and raiding grocery stores for food, stock piling on masks, survival stuff, etc.....
Add the element of social media fake news and fear mongering...mark my words...this might get crazy.
I can't help but trying to figure out how to make some money off of this...in a way that won't make me feel guilty.


I went to Lowe's last weekend because I needed more dust masks as I'm sanding walls in my finished basement. I couldn't find them so I asked. The lady pointed me to the shelf and said if they had any left.

A couple of packs and then 1 or 2 of the pricey versions
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldRod: So yesterday there was 1 case in California, which came from an unidentified source... now there's 28?

But... but... Trump* assured me that the number of cases would soon be zero!


And he was right, until he wasnt.  Vote Trump!  BOOTSTRAPS!
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fark account name: Cyberluddite: Does this include all of the people who have been quarantined at Miramar and Travis AFBs after being evacuated from the Wuhan region? If so, that seems like a fairly low total.

Yes:

There are now 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for people from California, though 24 are related to people repatriated from overseas. There are now 28 cases in the state, with five people having been relocated out of state.


Why the fark are they relocating infected people out of state?  Why the fark did they let the Diamond Princess people come back into the country?  It's like they *want* everyone to get sick...
 
tbhouston
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
THanKs nAnCy !
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Weatherkiss: raerae1980: Oh f*ck....here we go......

/it's not like I work in one of the top tourist destinations in this country.....
//yinz are gonna miss me when I'm gone!!!!!
///who wants my gifs?

Send me your gifs and your weed.

Okay, now wait...let's discuss this first...


Take it with you like a Pharoah!
 
