(Guardian)   China's government now denies reports of sending ducks to Pakistan, citing common sense. Cute duck meme enthusiasts inconsolable   (theguardian.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsolicited duck ships?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think kangaroo rats are cute enough to deploy against locusts.

Or turkeys, because you can eat them when the plague finishes.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But we have the signed order from General Tso himself.  He's no quack.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
China doesn't give a duck
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: I think kangaroo rats are cute enough to deploy against locusts.

Or turkeys, because you can eat them when the plague finishes.


The jerboa?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Look at that thing hahahah
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: I think kangaroo rats are cute enough to deploy against locusts.

Or turkeys, because you can eat them when the plague finishes.


Or you can just eat all of them.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Cooking Locusts - A Recipe From Moshe Basson's Kitchen
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
100,000 ducks? Someone likes rape.
 
Scaley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The gorillas freeze in winter.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
400,000,000,000 locusts
100,000 ducks

No duck is going to eat 4,000,000 locusts

Need moar ducks
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't mind me, just Peking in on this thread. Don't let it get you down.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [img.buzzfeed.com image 500x545]


cannot unsee
 
ISO15693
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
China deployed ducks,

They are stealing out jobs!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So China has no ducks to give for Pakistan?
 
