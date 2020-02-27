 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   OMG, coronavirus might infect your phone or your computer. EVERYBOOMER PANIC   (usatoday.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, Authentication, Phishing, E-mail, Computer insecurity, Internet, IBM X-Force, Infection, Computer virus  
•       •       •

1193 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 7:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
who.intView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I rubbed a lime all over it, because lime goes well with corona
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put your phone in the microwave for a few minutes.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virus Alert!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is it. I'm at my maximum level of panic. Now what?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump is striking hard at the Pelosivirus, but he needs your help. Please reply with your parent's credit card number, the expiration date, and those wacky numbers on the back.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better my phone or computer than me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT WHO IS PHONE????
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Just put your phone in the microwave for a few minutes.


That's only effective if the phone has Facebook or the Fox News app installed.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You silly worrywarts. You just have to vet them. The guy I talked to is a disease expert in Nigeria. Not only will I get a nice royalty check when the start selling the cure but my name will also go a on a hospital plaque recognizing my generous investment in mankind. Then he sent a prospectus for the cure of the common cold but they need a little bail money to get their chief scientist out of a detention center. I'll be able to afford BareFark and everything.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just soak your computer or phone in 90% isopropyl alcohol and they wont have the virus anymore!
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: That's why I rubbed a lime all over it, because lime goes well with corona


9 Coronas
Youtube HJ19qh4g2-o
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well since phones are dirty AF yeah.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: BUT WHO IS PHONE????


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...except Millennial are twice as likely to fall for scams as senior citizens.   Ok, Millennial.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: BUT WHO IS PHONE????


RIP 2009
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I heard Corona stock has been hit hard, and I thought what they needed to do was create a new marketing campaign to get ahead of this.

Corona Viral Marketing Campaign!
 
Owlcifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The same people I've encountered who believe coronavirus/COVID-19 is a hoax (like ebola, apparently) are the same idiots who would fall victim to stuff like this, and they deserve every virus they can get. Physical and digital.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: I heard Corona stock has been hit hard, and I thought what they needed to do was create a new marketing campaign to get ahead of this.

Corona Viral Marketing Campaign!


They need to team up with the Ayd's dietary supplement.
 
Owlcifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

genner: Walker: BUT WHO IS PHONE????

[Fark user image image 800x618]


ZA WARUDO wide web?
 
phishrace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're not lying. I saw the obviously infected lady below at the mall earlier today.

botacademy.comView Full Size
 
RonRon893
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone notice the photograph of the test tube labeled "Coronavirus" with the helpful caption "Photograph of test tube labeled 'Coronavirus' " in TFA?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Silver solution.

/You're welcome
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why I've been avoiding Chinese websites. The first time I hear my computer cough or sneeze, I'm going to quarantine it to the closet for two weeks.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When in danger or in doubt,
Run in circles,
Scream and shout.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Screw all y'all, I'm safe...
Fark user imageView Full Size

JC
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report