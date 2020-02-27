 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   A report from 2018 found that giving kids plain, cardboard boxes make for great gifts. But TV channels, like Nickelodeon and Disney, have known this since the '90s   (okwhatever.org) divider line
13
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we were kids, we got a new fridge, which was delivered in a large box.

That was the best toy for another month or so.  Fort, rocket ship, bus, etc and when it eventually got to the point where it was falling apart, me and a bunch of neighbor kids hauled it to the top of a hill and all piled in, and rolled to the bottom.

I took a sneaker to the nose, and spent the the rest of the day with a Kleenex crammed up one nostril, but it was worth it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby fails. No mention of the transmogrifier?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
kids will play with guns too. keep 'em busy while you're having a few tall boys.
 
starlost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

starlost: [i.ebayimg.com image 337x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size


For 7 bucks, it was actually pretty cool.
 
King Something
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kirzania
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kirzania: [i.redd.it image 600x187]


Boink?

thekillingtimestv.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
