(CTV News)   Passenger's gas allegedly leads to racist tirade against Uber driver   (kitchener.ctvnews.ca) divider line
18
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as Classical Gas.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peralta says that one of the passengers repeatedly passed gas, setting off what he described as a disturbing series of events.

Well, dropping ass in the midst of unsuspecting people usually *does* set off a disturbing series of events.
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know who else was racist and used gas?
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
O CANADA
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't fart in another guy's ride.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah yes, good old Kitchener Leslie.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So what is racist about farting in the car? Are the Dutch offended at this infingement of their oven trademark or something?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And here I am out of popcorn, this could be a fun thread to watch

/I don't know what I ate but my GOD, it's a good thing for others that I work from home right now
//Especially for the firewall guys, I used to go out of my way to crop dust their row
///They never once caught me and I really don't understand how
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: You know who else was racist and used gas?


Henry Ford?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He says he had picked up three male passengers from an adult entertainment establishment in Kitchener just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

I'm sure these guys are pillars of the community.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't speak for everyone, but if I'm still up at 2am and I need to pass gas, it's not going to be pleasant for anyone.
 
Esroc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Their behavior was ridiculous but the driver probably made a wrong move pulling over and kicking them out, which is what set them off. Pick your battles. I drive Uber sometimes and for starters anyone needing a ride at 2 am from a strip club or bar is probably going to be an asshole, just statistically. The driver should have just powered through the smell, dropped them off and taken their money, then rated them 1 star so they can't call on him again. Then maybe went home and stopped picking up passengers at 2am because, again, they are almost always assholes and not worth the trouble. I'll drop people off at bars and strip clubs but then I go the fark home before it hits time for those establishments to start emptying out. Still make plenty of money.

Not trying to defend these farkwits. Just saying pick your battles and this driver could have avoided the whole nonsense.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you're Ubering drunks at last call, you really need to re-examine your life.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, Kitchener Ontario was renamed from Berlin...
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So I guess we're not even trying to write original headlines anymore?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: And here I am out of popcorn, this could be a fun thread to watch

/I don't know what I ate but my GOD, it's a good thing for others that I work from home right now
//Especially for the firewall guys, I used to go out of my way to crop dust their row
///They never once caught me and I really don't understand how


believe me, they know who you are and they have thoughts in their head. they think terrible things about you and make fun of you especially when you're not at work. the Pakistani guy rubs his penis on your keyboard every morning and he loves it.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If you're Ubering drunks at last call, you really need to re-examine your life.


Because raking in cash off the inebriated during a surge time is bad?
 
