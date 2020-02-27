 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Yeah, about that hearsethief cautioned in tweet by LA County sheriff's against more "bad decisions"? They doubled-down with cataclysmic "rush hour freeway chase"   (abc7.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone probably scared to death already.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we can get rid of some weight, we might be able to out run the cops!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We be rollin'; they be hatin'. Cept for the dead guy. He don't care.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stolen Hearse Recovered. One Dead."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting the fun in funeral procession!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw "tweet" and "hearsethief" and was like...well, that's a new way for him to misspell 'hearsay'.   Nice brand awareness you've got their, Twitter.  Hope you like it.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the body ok?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: I saw "tweet" and "hearsethief" and was like...well, that's a new way for him to misspell 'hearsay'.   Nice brand awareness you've got their, Twitter.  Hope you like it.


I read it as "horsethief".
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, *there.  Sigh.  Which law of the internet is that one, again?  About the inevitable misspelling when correcting grammar?  I hate that one.  We should repeal it.
 
Your mom and me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta say, that'd be a hell of a story for the family of the deceased. Hell, I'd be happy to know someone finally had fun with me riding along!
 
Not_The_Target_Market
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Evidence not permissible in court -- its all hearsesay....
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was actually awaiting for the followup on this story so thanks for that Subby.
Let's just say I did not expect a happy ending but I'll accept a resolution
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been told by several family members that they expect me to be late for my own funeral.
I think a case of beer to some of my lowlife acquaintances could make this happen.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did the thief not look in the back? How many cars do you have to steal before you don't care enough to look in the back? Where did the thief need to be such that they would be on the freeway at 7:30? Also, did no one say "holy shiat, someone stole a hearse with a body in it" near them? I'm kind of assuming they didn't watch/read the news.

I have so many questions.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Get my horse"
 
Report