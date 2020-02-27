 Skip to content
(Patch)   It's not every day you see a woman performing a spiritual ritual on a dead possum in the middle of the road. Was the possum able to repent as ordered? We may never fully know   (patch.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Road, Green Bay Packers, reports of a woman, Street, Waukesha Police call logs, Wisconsin, dead animal, dead possum  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either she made the opossum give up its "O" or someone's exotic Aussie animal got loose in WI.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Waukesha, it's helpful to play a BoDeans song on a Les Paul guitar to revive a dead possum.

While repeating the mantra "Oh, Possum!"

/opossum
//cheese
///beer Wisco trifecta
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was it in front of a daycare
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Packers fans are still taking that 9'er loss pretty hard....
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said "repent", not "repeat".
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead possums aren't much fun.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that video of this event surfaces, dubbed with "Unchained Melody" in the background

Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody ('Ghost' Soundtrack)
Youtube HvyCMgAajqk
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was just mostly dead.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: She said "repent", not "repeat".


Lets me knife
Knife me lets
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She then pulled out a green bay packer lawn chair and yelling 'repent' at the dead animal, police call logs stated.

And she was *this* close to getting a confessional or a resurrection if you meddling kids hadn't got involved
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: "She then pulled out a green bay packer lawn chair and yelling 'repent' at the dead animal, police call logs stated.

And she was *this* close to getting a confessional or a resurrection if you meddling kids hadn't got involved


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"She then pulled out a green bay packer lawn chair and yelling 'repent' at the dead animal, police call logs stated. The person who called police said they followed the woman after she drove from the scene of the dead animal, noting that she was driving erratically, according to police call logs.


That's the kind of detailed reporting I can appreciate.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pretty common here in Toronto.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
HomerBushesRetreat.gif
 
dalthas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll repeat too!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
