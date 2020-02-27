 Skip to content
(Health24)   So, coronavirus is just ripping off old Star Trek episodes?
47
47 Comments
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully it's not DS9 - "The Quickening".
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's culling the OKBoomer herd? What's the downside?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, grup.
 
Andric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonk bonk, bad kid! Blahhh, blahh blahhh!
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay , Herbert.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why aren't kids contracting it in a big way?
Because they're small, so they contract it in a small, cute, sometimes really gross way. As they do literally everything.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on you grups!
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J45Picker: [Fark user image image 452x498]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Updated 14 February 2020

with more than 900 deaths and more than 24 000 known cases

2 weeks later and 3,000/80,000 as accurate numbers, I question if they don't have better information yet.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonk! Bonk! Bad kid!
 
Mussel Shoals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If only she had Star Fleet Care for All, this 300 year old little girl wouldn't be in medical debt up to her eyeballs.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hail hail
Fire and snow
Call the virus
We will go
Far away
Overseas
Friendly virus
Cough on me
 
tfudtuckerpucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonk Bonk on the head, Boomer!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KII_6​y​hkEL4
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hail hail fire and snow.
Call the virus that we know.
Here to stay.
Here's the way.
Friendly virus is here to stay.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While children and adult are equally exposed to the coronavirus, a likely explanation may be that children have healthier and stronger respiratory systems than their older counterparts, who have had years of smoke and pollution exposure that might have weakened their respiratory systems.

cough...cough...marijuana...cough
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bill_Wick's_Friend: Hail hail
Fire and snow
Call the virus
We will go
Far away
Overseas
Friendly virus
Cough on me


One of Melvin Belli's finest roles.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The episode with the kids, or the episode where the overpopulated planet tried to catch a disease from Kirk?
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J45Picker: [Fark user image 452x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


I just quit drinking and you go posting pictures of Trania.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because kids roll around in schmutz and dirt and filth and germs and general yuck while adults wash their hands after they have a dirty thought?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The antidote must be touching your butt and putting your fingers in your mouth.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Enjoy staring at those phones after all the grumps are gone the sinfrastructure lapses.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: While children and adult are equally exposed to the coronavirus, a likely explanation may be that children have healthier and stronger respiratory systems than their older counterparts, who have had years of smoke and pollution exposure that might have weakened their respiratory systems.

cough...cough...marijuana cigarettes...cough


FTFY
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: The episode with the kids, or the episode where the overpopulated planet tried to catch a disease from Kirk?


They're all the same episode, differentiated only by the skin color of the chick Kirk makes out with.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well, considering that the only thing that has truly worried me about this outbreak is the health and safety of my young daughter...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: So it's culling the OKBoomer herd? What's the downside?


Yeah.  I'll have to admit, even though I'm in the deathrate target zone, good on nature to do this.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Enjoy staring at those phones after all the grumps are gone the sinfrastructure lapses.


You mean those little black boxes?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cdsmith74
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Taking out the old people? Where have we seen this before?
Fark user imageView Full Size


//renew!
//renew!
//renew!
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Bill_Wick's_Friend: Hail hail
Fire and snow
Call the virus
We will go
Far away
Overseas
Friendly virus
Cough on me

One of Melvin Belli's finest roles.


And the nominees for "Best Muumuu in a Syndicated Series are -- Melvin Belli, Star Trek "And a Child Shall Lead Them".  Homer Simpson, The Simpsons "King Size Homer".  Audra Lindy, Three's Company "Helen's Job".  Nell Carter, Gimme a Break (multiple episodes)

And the Muummie goes to....
 
That Other Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, our government has been run the last few years by people trying to get A Piece of the Action.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Well, considering that the only thing that has truly worried me about this outbreak is the health and safety of my young daughter...
[Fark user image 244x186] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, I'm all life-insuranced up, so my kid will be set.  Throw in my SS and retirement savings, and this kid won't even have to work.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: J45Picker: [Fark user image image 452x498]

[Fark user image 425x319] [View Full Size image _x_]


disturbing.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HHHHHHHHWill HHHHHHHHHHHWeaton
 
Bungles
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Percise1: Updated 14 February 2020

with more than 900 deaths and more than 24 000 known cases

2 weeks later and 3,000/80,000 as accurate numbers, I question if they don't have better information yet.



World Meters Coronovirus have been doing a pretty excellent job collating every government's announcements as they come in, but the data is only as good as the governments providing them. Russia's data for example...
 
Bungles
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: kryptoknightmare: Well, considering that the only thing that has truly worried me about this outbreak is the health and safety of my young daughter...
[Fark user image 244x186] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah, I'm all life-insuranced up, so my kid will be set.  Throw in my SS and retirement savings, and this kid won't even have to work.



Have you checked your life insurance and health insurance for "novel diseases" exceptions...? Do you really think insurance companies would be prepared to pay out in the event of a pandemic that wipes out millions of inured-up-the-wazoo boomers at once?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mussel Shoals: [Fark user image 740x555]

If only she had Star Fleet Care for All, this 300 year old little girl wouldn't be in medical debt up to her eyeballs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aw. I was hoping for Doomsday Machine.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bungles: Rapmaster2000: kryptoknightmare: Well, considering that the only thing that has truly worried me about this outbreak is the health and safety of my young daughter...
[Fark user image 244x186] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah, I'm all life-insuranced up, so my kid will be set.  Throw in my SS and retirement savings, and this kid won't even have to work.


Have you checked your life insurance and health insurance for "novel diseases" exceptions...? Do you really think insurance companies would be prepared to pay out in the event of a pandemic that wipes out millions of inured-up-the-wazoo boomers at once?


I'll also leave behind my guns so he can out act a kickass revenge plot from an action movie.
 
TheAugurofDunlain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Well, our government has been run the last few years by people trying to get A Piece of the Action.


According to some they've also been exhibiting Patterns of Force.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: So it's culling the OKBoomer herd? What's the downside?


Why do you think Trump is panicking?
 
Cajnik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The child, however, had signs of viral pneumonia in his lungs, but otherwise displayed no symptoms."

Sounds like an effective superspreader.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The kids ARE the disease!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bungles: Rapmaster2000: kryptoknightmare: Well, considering that the only thing that has truly worried me about this outbreak is the health and safety of my young daughter...
[Fark user image 244x186] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah, I'm all life-insuranced up, so my kid will be set.  Throw in my SS and retirement savings, and this kid won't even have to work.


Have you checked your life insurance and health insurance for "novel diseases" exceptions...? Do you really think insurance companies would be prepared to pay out in the event of a pandemic that wipes out millions of inured-up-the-wazoo boomers at once?


Maybe after half their shareholders and executives are no longer on the pay roll, after being boomer curled.
 
Report