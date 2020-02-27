 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The CDC has fixed the glitch in the Coronavirus testing kits they distributed to labs around the country. WHAT Glitch? Well, never you mind that...it's fixed. Probably   (npr.org) divider line
23
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 1:55 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think this thing is fun now? With what is looking like uncontrolled spread in Iran, I'd expect cases to start showing up in Syria soon.  Once it hits the refugee camps . . .
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weird. The exact same thing was reported last week.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A problem with one ingredient in test kits that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distributed to labs around the country had created a frustrating bottleneck in testing

A small number of kits were issued with incorrect prayers. Instead of prayers for not having COVID-19, these kits mistakenly included prayers for little blonde kidnapped white girls to be returned home safely. The affected kits have been replaced. All kits, however, contained the correct thoughts. The CDC regrets the error.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Too much mercury?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We don't think it's spreading very widely yet, but if you're not looking for something, you won't find it."

My favorite quote for today.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They not so much fixed the glitch as decided it was okay to skip one of the steps. Thoughts without prayers, or vice versa.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh no! people have a bad cold. EVERYBODY PANIC!!!
 
JAGUART
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In other news, CNN is salivating on becoming the Coronavirus News Network.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Oh no! people have a bad cold. EVERYBODY PANIC!!!


On it!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When alphabet agency suits start falling like flies around the White House they'll get testing kits ready for all.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Oh no! people have a bad cold. EVERYBODY PANIC!!!


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A problem with one ingredient in test kits that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distributed to labs around the country had created a frustrating bottleneck in testing

A small number of kits were issued with incorrect prayers. Instead of prayers for not having COVID-19, these kits mistakenly included prayers for little blonde kidnapped white girls to be returned home safely. The affected kits have been replaced. All kits, however, contained the correct thoughts. The CDC regrets the error.


Nice
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The glitch... last I heard test kits in China were 30-50% effective... soooooo is the CDC test kit better or the same one?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Destructor: abhorrent1: Oh no! people have a bad cold. EVERYBODY PANIC!!!

On it!


I'm sure it'll be fine...I mean what the worst that could happen?
geneticliteracyproject.orgView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cases could go undiagnosed, delaying treatment and allowing infected people to spread the virus to others, she says.

Funny how you think test kits are important but somehow charging people 3000$ to get tested is all good...
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think this is a Star Trek TNG re run
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What Obama did was to wrangle the dozen or so agencies from health to defense to "security" and make sure the geniuses in each kept their egos in check so they could cooperate.  What Trump did was to make that all disappear back into signature chaos and misinformation.

Now each agency will "fix" and "improve" something about this response, so the fawning press will eat up every press release, press conference of white lab coats, blue police garb, or military medal clinking speakers who have just saved the day in the last 12 hours and we can all go back to making out the wills of every retirement age person we know.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Cases could go undiagnosed, delaying treatment and allowing infected people to spread the virus to others, she says.

Funny how you think test kits are important but somehow charging people 3000$ to get tested is all good...


You wot?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: lolmao500: Cases could go undiagnosed, delaying treatment and allowing infected people to spread the virus to others, she says.

Funny how you think test kits are important but somehow charging people 3000$ to get tested is all good...

You wot?


Dont you know... the CDC sends you a bill if you get tested. How many people arent going to go get tested because of that? I bet thousands.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Magorn: Destructor: abhorrent1: Oh no! people have a bad cold. EVERYBODY PANIC!!!

On it!

I'm sure it'll be fine...I mean what the worst that could happen?
[geneticliteracyproject.org image 847x356]


Just to clarify, my post was sarcasm.

I'm making fun of the fark internet epidemiologists that show up in every thread and derp about the flu and how everyone is overreacting.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: What Obama did was to wrangle the dozen or so agencies from health to defense to "security" and make sure the geniuses in each kept their egos in check so they could cooperate.  What Trump did was to make that all disappear back into signature chaos and misinformation.

Now each agency will "fix" and "improve" something about this response, so the fawning press will eat up every press release, press conference of white lab coats, blue police garb, or military medal clinking speakers who have just saved the day in the last 12 hours and we can all go back to making out the wills of every retirement age person we know.


The federal government is gonna turn into sears!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Smoking GNU: lolmao500: Cases could go undiagnosed, delaying treatment and allowing infected people to spread the virus to others, she says.

Funny how you think test kits are important but somehow charging people 3000$ to get tested is all good...

You wot?

Dont you know... the CDC sends you a bill if you get tested. How many people arent going to go get tested because of that? I bet thousands.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report