(AP News)   Looks like Pope Francis may have contracted coronavirus. Yep, we're totally screwed   (apnews.com) divider line
inner ted
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
reasoned posts to follow
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
pounddawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
AlanMooresBeard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This actually bums me out. I never thought I would like and agree with the Pope over the US President but here we are. If more Christians were like him the world would be a far better place.
Hope he recovers and is ok. They'd probably replace him with a hard liner.
 
Bowen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There was no word from the Vatican about the nature of his illness, but the pope was seen coughing and blowing his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass.

"No, really - the Pope gave me Captain Trips on Ash Wednesday. The goddamned Pope!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guy is probably around sick people all the time. Like him or hate him he's way better than the last few rounds....
 
GungFu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Even the Muslims have cancelled Mecca. Maybe the Christians should just stay indoors.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
More like "Aschoo Wednesday", am I right? Heh heh heh...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
STOP TOUCHING ME.!!

did you ever see what happens to him ?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you are the head of a satanic organization.

WHERES YOUR GOD NOW MOTHERFARKER
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
stevenboof
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Epic Dark Battle Music • "Where Is Your God Now" by Rok Nardin
Youtube bsvzP8EO65w
 
portnoyd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh Jesus Christ calm the fark down.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Next you'll tell me he got thrush from kissing feet?

/hope for his recovery, just wish his followers were more like him
//almost gave up trolling for Lent like he asked
///then realized I wasn't catholic
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't they have that spare pope stored in a closet somewhere?
 
probesport
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll run 20 red lights in his honor.
 
hagar129
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sinners Repent!
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rome had three cases, but all three were cured.

How are they curing this?  I thought there was no cure yet.  Or are they saying the people recovered naturally?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least it's not one of those pesky colds that Brezhnev, Andropov and Chernenko had to deal with.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldRod: Rome had three cases, but all three were cured.

How are they curing this?  I thought there was no cure yet.  Or are they saying the people recovered naturally?


Time and grapefruit. Like I do every cold
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's 83 and is around kids all day. He may just have caught a cold ffs. Is coronavirus even in Rome yet?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldRod: Rome had three cases, but all three were cured.

How are they curing this?  I thought there was no cure yet.  Or are they saying the people recovered naturally?


Probably what you speculate, that they recovered naturally. Likely a mis-translation from reports out of Italy.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OldRod: Rome had three cases, but all three were cured.

How are they curing this?  I thought there was no cure yet.  Or are they saying the people recovered naturally?


Probably the latter, because some cases are mild, but nobody knows how many people they infected while they were sick, or even before they had symptoms. People are being very stupid about this virus.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: ///then realized I wasn't catholic


Fark user image


There's still time Colonel.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He should follow Rick Wiles advice and accept Jesus so this crisis will end.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: [Fark user image image 479x479]


I mean, cmon, the guy has the magic seat for the direct God Line, right?

/We're boned
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: ColonelCathcart: ///then realized I wasn't catholic

Fark user image

There's still time Colonel.


My pope has cooler hats:

Fark user image


/also not religious and very much agnostic in the sense that something higher must exist, but is unknowable
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's always hard to see a professional colleague suffering, even when you're competing against him. I want to beat him at the top of his game, not like this.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: He's 83 and is around kids all day. He may just have caught a cold ffs. Is coronavirus even in Rome yet?


THEY said it was just the common cold, but it's actually CORONAVIRUS

citation
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Suddenly, Dan Brown is sporting a massive erection and furiously typing
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pope was seen blowing his nose...

Is a sign it isn't CoViD-19.

Sinus issues aren't part of the symptoms.
 
AeAe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Goddamn, and he's pretty old too. Hopefully it doesn't kill him.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldRod: Rome had three cases, but all three were cured.

How are they curing this?  I thought there was no cure yet.  Or are they saying the people recovered naturally?


And "recovered" may be a misnomer - there's at least one case in Japan that became re-infected after having "recovered naturally."

We still don't know enough about the virus, and we're still operating on scant information and bald assumptions in many cases. It's not a good sign.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If he dies, the Coronovirus becomes Pope. Those are the rules.
 
Spindle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is this finally the great cataclysm foretold in the Prophecy Of St Malachy?  I mean, sure, that was supposed to be the last pope and all, but prophecy!
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: If he dies, the Coronovirus becomes Pope. Those are the rules.


No, it's the Necromongers who keep what they kill.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: If he dies, the Coronovirus becomes Pope. Those are the rules.


You keep what you kill. Those ARE the rules.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: If he dies, the Coronovirus becomes Pope. Those are the rules.


You're thinking of AD&D high-level Druids or Monks.

These guys are Clerics. They have to hold a convention with cosplayers and everything, and send up smoke signals.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Oreminer: JerseyTim: If he dies, the Coronovirus becomes Pope. Those are the rules.

No, it's the Necromongers who keep what they kill.


I hate you.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby, please go to Wuhan and help out if you're so concerned. We don't need shiat like this filling Fark and scaring idiots.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
@RealDonaldTrump: He has Obamacare and will most likely die because of that.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hopefully not the young pope
lh3.googleusercontent.com
 
nanim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
maybe those altar servers wear too much Axe Body Spray...
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Guy is probably around sick people all the time. Like him or hate him he's way better than the last few rounds....


Fark neckbeard atheists gotta get their religion hate on because they're not over their angsty teenager phase yet
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nurgles tests him.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
GoodyearPimp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cool.  Better not get him the best medicine available because "God's will" and all.  This is the guy who claims (and many believe) actually talks to God, so, you know, time to let His will be done.
 
