(Some New Wave Guy)   On this week's serving of 80's post-punk, new wave, goth, and shoegazy goodness, it's The Soft Boys, Suicide, Pale Saints and more. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like. It's PastFORWARD #122. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
    KUCI  
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
a reminder for those playing along at home, i'll be shooting out the playlist live at:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver/

(no sign up / account needed to view)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, TuneIn is still fried - or I need to play whack-a-mole with NoScript, so:

Alternate links:
Web Player (Open)
MP3 ( 128k | 256k )
You can also listen to KUCI
on iTunes at Music > Internet > College/University > KUCI 88.9 FM
at TuneIn
at RadioFlag
at Streema
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i can't announce it on air, but i'll soon have a 2nd (and 3rd??) show, i just got picked up by another station. details to come in a thread sometime in the next few weeks.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: i can't announce it on air, but i'll soon have a 2nd (and 3rd??) show, i just got picked up by another station. details to come in a thread sometime in the next few weeks.


Cool!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thanks to whoever moved the green up by an hour, you rock :)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always a pleasure! Thanks again!

Playlist:

Love And Rockets - Kundalini Express
Adam And The Ants - Physical (You're So)
Chapterhouse - Pearl
Pale Saints - Sea Of Sound
Mazzy Star - Fade Into You
Rainy Day - I'll Be Your Mirror
Opal - Indian Summer
Captain Sensible - A Nice Cup Of Tea
Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians - Madonna Of The Wasps
The Sound - Winning
Suicide - Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne
of Montreal - Gypsy That Remains
Wolf Parade - Under Glass
Futurist - Slow Motion
Recoil feat. Toni Halliday - Bloodline
COMA - A-Train
Camouflage - That Smiling Face
Celebrate The Nun - Ordinary Town
Shriekback - Lined Up
The Soft Boys - I Got The Hots
Rainbirds - Boy On The Beach
The Raincoats - Dance Of Hopping Mad
 
