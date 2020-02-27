 Skip to content
(Fox 8 New Orleans)   Sure I'm a racist, but so is everyone else. And besides, I never bring it up at work, so I'm not resigning. Bailiff, call the next case   (fox8live.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gee, a racist in Louisiana?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, LeBlanc does mean "the white" in Frenchie, so....
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know, that's not really becoming of your position Mr. Kavanaugh...
 
Cheron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Resign and make 10x as much as a Fox host.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Lovely...
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Update: She did resign.
https://www.fox8live.com/2020/02/27/j​u​dge-jessie-leblanc-resign-after-admitt​ing-sending-racist-text-messages/
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fit of blind rage or not, there's no excuse for anyone to do that.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Well, LeBlanc does mean "the white" in Frenchie, so....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She's got a good idea about people's private communications being public knowledge and them suffering the consequences of their actions.
 
The Four Ringer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Update: She did resign.
https://www.fox8live.com/2020/02/27/ju​dge-jessie-leblanc-resign-after-admitt​ing-sending-racist-text-messages/


Good, then we don't need to post her address up for all to see for whatever may come. This scum needs to learn that there will be a price to pay for who they are.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And yet folks act totally dumbfounded as to why we have such flagrant sentencing disparities by race.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know it's a text, but the "E" in "E-mail" stands for "Evidence"
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After RTFA, I think I despise the judge's lawyer even more than the judge. WTF kind of farked up argument is that? Private bigotry is fine? We should only be concerned about public bigotry?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A fair summation.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA:Craft calls it a slippery slope and believes asking a judge to step down over private comments is dangerous. If that's the case, she believes others should be held to the same standard.

Calling unencrypted text messages "Private comments" is laughable.

As a judge she should know better then anybody that anything you text (particularly unencrypted) is not farking private.  Since text message records come up as evidence all the time.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Update: She did resign.
https://www.fox8live.com/2020/02/27/ju​dge-jessie-leblanc-resign-after-admitt​ing-sending-racist-text-messages/


"Not in a - no - not - no - not in a - no"

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, can someone explain what was going on?  I am trying to piece it together.  She was having an affair with some guy, he broke it off and she was throwing racist insults at the guys fried who was a cop?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cheron: Resign and make 10x as much as a Fox host.


I debated about the smart and the funny votey. You deserve a smart votey but I am giving you a funny votey in hope that nobody thinks this is a serious option for fascists and haters. With any luck, the sons of Rupert Murdoch will continue to be so embarassed by his right wing tabloids that they were take them to the centre-left when the Old Man dies yelling at the clowns he so liberally pays and employs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But American judges are much of a muchness. Some of them are fine people, I guess.

They may save the City and World from the Mad Emperor Trump yet, although things are not going at all well because of the cowardly rubber stamp licking ninnies in Congress, notably the Senate, but also the Supreme Court, the military, the Civil Service and the House.

Stop electing judges. Having them appointed by a fool and scoundrel is less dangerous. Fools and scoundrels make many mistakes. They are often deceived as to their own interests. They sometime let an honest man through the triage webs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And keep pushing for equal rights. Man smart, woman smarter be thy guide.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
GOOD @ HER FINALLY RESIGNING.

Because their argument that the pressure shouldn't be applied because of personal communications was completely missing the point that she's clearly biased and shouldn't be a judge.

Seems like conservative politics is bleeding into everything. Disingenuous arguments that harp on an off-point portion of the subject seems to be the common MO here.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sorry no excuse in her position.  Even if an examination of her conduct and cases revealed no impropriety, the public perception caused by her texts would be damaging to the judicial system.  She got to go
 
All2morrowsparTs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
talk show host or next Republican candidate for state or federal office?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All we need is a law that states that anybody who says anything racist is fired from any and all jobs, public and private.  And anybody fired for racism cannot collect assistance.  Neither can their immediate families.  And this doesn't apply just to new racist speech.  It applies to the past also.

Problem solved.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm curious about the "dirty cop." If she has knowledge or evidence cough it up
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How long before 45 appoints her to a lifelong position?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: All we need is a law that states that anybody who says anything racist is fired from any and all jobs, public and private.  And anybody fired for racism cannot collect assistance.  Neither can their immediate families.  And this doesn't apply just to new racist speech.  It applies to the past also.

Problem solved.


Username checks out
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reminds me of calling out an acquaintance on his regular use of n-*bong*. He explained that he didn't use it in a racial way, just specific to bad people. When I pointed out that he never referred to a white person as a n-*bong*, he fell back to the "i have lots of black friends" position
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A position so obtuse only a lawyer could arrive at it.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"But everyone is a racist" is like the dumbest argument I've ever heard people seriously present
 
allthesametome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love this story.  It has everything- racism, sex, judicial misconduct, police misconduct, high school type antics trying to get other people in trouble.  It's very appealing.
 
zbtop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The "lemme point every finger and burn every bridge on my way out" resignation letter basically just confirms and reinforces everything in this story.

She sounds like the mother of all Karens.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How is she a "nice person?!"
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd need to know what her position on beer is before deciding if she is "fit to judge".
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The texts the judge admits to sending are laced with profanity and heavy use of the n-word. She sent them after she and former chief deputy of Assumption Parish, Bruce Prejean, called off their eight-year affair. In them, she refers to another deputy and a law clerk as the n-word and even called the deputy a thug.

*gasp* You're telling me that "thug" is a barely coded word for ni-*BONG*
 
LL316
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that this sort of thing might be one of the reasons why Kaepernick knelt.
 
