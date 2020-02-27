 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   What happens if you're a Dick   (boredpanda.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, Comedy, Humour, hashtag generator, student of Digital Contents, good sense of humor, South Korea, Tyler Dick, photo editor  
•       •       •

801 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 2:24 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I laughed at plenty of those, but "#TwoHeartsOneDick" has to be my favorite.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Typical Trump supporter.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Left out #abigdick
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ oblig
 
Victoly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
#GivingHerDick
 
drayno76
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I took human sexuality in college, on the first day of class the professor had the class come up with as many euphemisms as we could come up with for human genitalia. 

When our class of ~30 only came up with 150 names we were called the least creative freshman class he'd ever had and it got assigned as homework that alone we each had to come up with 150 euphemisms for each gender.

Reading that list of #hashdicks was kind of like that.
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Typical Trump supporter.


Whatever Boomer...
 
oldfool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most of the time you'll be soft except when you're not
Liquids will flow through you and sometimes solids which will hurt
 
buntz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drayno76: When I took human sexuality in college, on the first day of class the professor had the class come up with as many euphemisms as we could come up with for human genitalia. 

When our class of ~30 only came up with 150 names we were called the least creative freshman class he'd ever had and it got assigned as homework that alone we each had to come up with 150 euphemisms for each gender.

Reading that list of #hashdicks was kind of like that.


I went to Catholic high school and "I Want Your Sex" was a scandal at the time.
For theology class one assignment the priest gave us was, in light of the song being so awful (when in reality the song actually preaches monogamy) We had to write down the title of the lyrics of an example of a good, pure song, and a bad, and your song.

I think I picked Hopelessly Devoted To You as the good one and "Out of the Blue (into the fire)" by The The as the bad one.

But now, in retrospect, as an adult, that is a really creepy and disturbing if not now totally unexpected assignment to give by a priest to some high school kids!

(not coincidentally he has since left the priesthood after getting one of his students pregnant (years after I graduated))
 
buntz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Damn autocorrect....

We had to write the title and lyrics of a pure and unpure song
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report