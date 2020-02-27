 Skip to content
(Fox News)   To stay safe from germs while traveling, simply wipe down every surface you come into contact with, and try not to breathe. Or travel   (foxnews.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TSA gonna let me carry cleaning product through or am I going to have to pay $20 in the airport gift shop for wipes?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hopefully this kills the "I loooooove travel!" group among my generation, the Millennials.

Stop killing the planet to put shiat on your Instagram, you dumb fark.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 612x401]


that dude looks like vinnie barbarino
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More like Danny Zuko
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marine1: Hopefully this kills the "I loooooove travel!" group among my generation, the Millennials.

Stop killing the planet to put shiat on your Instagram, you dumb fark.



What if I'm a Gen X-er who loves to travel?/Admit that I do put some pics on Instagram and Facebook during trips.//But that's not my motivation for going.///Besides, using social media is better than the old days...having people look through your photo albums.
 
Marine1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Marine1: Hopefully this kills the "I loooooove travel!" group among my generation, the Millennials.

Stop killing the planet to put shiat on your Instagram, you dumb fark.


What if I'm a Gen X-er who loves to travel?/Admit that I do put some pics on Instagram and Facebook during trips.//But that's not my motivation for going.///Besides, using social media is better than the old days...having people look through your photo albums.


Oh, no, you're fine. The emissions out of the airplane you're on don't count.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 612x401]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Report