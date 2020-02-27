 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida Man arrested for dumping bucket of cow manure over victim's head   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
14
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A very MOOving story.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's a crappy argument.
 
King Something
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
MEIN GOTT MUSS DAS SEIN??! #BrazilGP
Youtube k6NfksEWsSY
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was the victim this guy? It might have been by request

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
syfy.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ice Bucket Challenge: Florida

/yeah I'm not doing this
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gojirast: Was the victim this guy? It might have been by request

[Fark user image 620x903]


that dude aint right in the head
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
who's the sh*thead now??!
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Ramirez-Callejas's rap sheet includes convictions for battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and probation violation. He was arrested in mid-November for allegedly threatening a man with a rifle, but prosecutors declined to pursue the case."

If only we would learn that a track record was a good indicator of what's to come.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AllYourFarkIsUs: "Ramirez-Callejas's rap sheet includes convictions for battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and probation violation. He was arrested in mid-November for allegedly threatening a man with a rifle, but prosecutors declined to pursue the case."

If only we would learn that a track record was a good indicator of what's to come.


Somebody has anger management issues.

/And guns
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's the worst manure to get dumped on your head?  I'm thinking probably human manure.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Toronto university shiat bucket guy went spy the for the winter.
 
