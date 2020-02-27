 Skip to content
(UC Davis)   Can your dog catch the coronavirus from you? No, and he still waiting on that steak   (vetmed.ucdavis.edu) divider line
i ignore u
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No, but your dog could become contaminated if you're infected.  Nobody really knows how long the virus remains viable on different surfaces.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Step 1 : put virus on your dog fur
Step 2 : go walk your dog
Step 3 : dog meet another dog, they touch each other virus passes from one dog to the other
Step 4 : other dog owner becomes contaminated

There ya go
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Uhhhh, actually, yes, they can. That's the whole point of mutation, you get a larger cadre of hosts:

Dog tests 'weak positive' for Covid-19: 

https://news.rthk.hk/rthk/en/componen​t​/k2/1511332-20200228.htm
 
Report