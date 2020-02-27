 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Good news for 14% of you who will get the Coronavirus, you'll get it again (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
31
31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby, 14% is more like those who still have the virus in their system... you can catch it 20 times, its like the common cold.
 
jsnbase [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, that's certainly exciting.

You know, the way a school bus fire is exciting.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
oh, you'll get it
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is it cheaper in bulk?

redlinebeerwine.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One in seven. Um, that's kind of a lot....
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, we're boned. Preppers are in full swing now.
 
mononymous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nuh-uh.  The US has laws against double-jeopardy.

/stay fresh, cheese-bags...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Twofers.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
ejvogie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Is it cheaper in bulk?

[redlinebeerwine.com image 500x500]


You can't be an actual Farker if you consider a 6-pack to be "bulk".
 
Marine1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice work China.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x587]


Same here.

And while we're at it;

Coronavirus Cases: 82,588 (as of this morning, 2/27)
Deaths: 2,814
Recovered: 33,345

So if you look at deaths vs. total cases, you're looking at 3.4% mortality, which is frightening enough. However, that's the wrong way to look at it. Looking at resolutions (number recovered + deaths), it has a 7.8% mortality rate.
 
Spanky McStupid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Real-time interactive world map

https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/app​s/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740f​d40299423467b48e9ecf6
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Subby, 14% is more like those who still have the virus in their system... you can catch it 20 times, its like the common cold.


The common cold is caused by over 200 viruses, which is why you get it over and over again. It's not the same virus over and over again. It isn't at all clear that any of these people were reinfected, only that the virus is still present in their system after the "disease" is over.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary:

Same here.

And while we're at it;

Coronavirus Cases: 82,588 (as of this morning, 2/27)
Deaths: 2,814
Recovered: 33,345

That's a point I posted here yesterday. 8% mortality is massively terrifying. And if 14% of recoveries just get re-infected, then some will just keep getting it until they die. I suspect this thing is far worse than anybody's realizing.

Not to panic or anything....


That's a point I posted here yesterday. 8% mortality is massively terrifying. And if 14% of recoveries just get re-infected, then some will just keep getting it until they die. I suspect this thing is far worse than anybody's realizing.

Not to panic or anything....
 
sforce
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sforce:

Same here.

And while we're at it;

Coronavirus Cases: 82,588 (as of this morning, 2/27)
Deaths: 2,814
Recovered: 33,345

What about the unreported cases. Ones that didn't get bad enough to seek treatment?


What about the unreported cases. Ones that didn't get bad enough to seek treatment?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed:

Same here.

And while we're at it;

Coronavirus Cases: 82,588 (as of this morning, 2/27)
Deaths: 2,814
Recovered: 33,345

So if you look at deaths vs. total cases, you're looking at 3.4% mortality, which is frightening enough. However, that's the wrong way to look at it. Looking at resolutions (number recovered + deaths), it has a 7.8% mortality rate.

That's a point I posted here yesterday. 8% mortality is massively terrifying. And if 14% of recoveries just get re-infected, then some will just keep getting it until they die. I suspect this thing is far worse than anybody's realizing.

Not to panic or anything....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsnbase [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x587]

Same here.

And while we're at it;

Coronavirus Cases: 82,588 (as of this morning, 2/27)
Deaths: 2,814
Recovered: 33,345

So if you look at deaths vs. total cases, you're looking at 3.4% mortality, which is frightening enough. However, that's the wrong way to look at it. Looking at resolutions (number recovered + deaths), it has a 7.8% mortality rate.


With the twin caveats that we don't really know what this means, and that I don't know much of anything, could that mean that roughly 4800 people that should be recovered will test positive?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sdd2000

'' 16 minutes ago

or the ones that can't afford to be tested?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Same here.

And while we're at it;

Coronavirus Cases: 82,588 (as of this morning, 2/27)
Deaths: 2,814
Recovered: 33,345

So if you look at deaths vs. total cases, you're looking at 3.4% mortality, which is frightening enough. However, that's the wrong way to look at it. Looking at resolutions (number recovered + deaths), it has a 7.8% mortality rate.

What about the unreported cases. Ones that didn't get bad enough to seek treatment?


or the ones that can't afford to be tested?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Would you all think less of me if, should I contract this novel Coronavirus, I would go attend as many Republican rallies and candidate meetups as I can in Alabama while the virus rages through my body?

/Let God sort them out.
 
Marine1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Corn_Fed: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x587]

Same here.

And while we're at it;

Coronavirus Cases: 82,588 (as of this morning, 2/27)
Deaths: 2,814
Recovered: 33,345

So if you look at deaths vs. total cases, you're looking at 3.4% mortality, which is frightening enough. However, that's the wrong way to look at it. Looking at resolutions (number recovered + deaths), it has a 7.8% mortality rate.

That's a point I posted here yesterday. 8% mortality is massively terrifying. And if 14% of recoveries just get re-infected, then some will just keep getting it until they die. I suspect this thing is far worse than anybody's realizing.

Not to panic or anything....

[Fark user image 750x500]


Can you re-do this meme with "to the coronavirus" on the top half?

I keep reading this in Christopher Walken's voice and it's driving me nuts.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x587]


AirForceVet: Would you all think less of me if, should I contract this novel Coronavirus, I would go attend as many Republican rallies and candidate meetups as I can in Alabama while the virus rages through my body?

/Let God sort them out.


Just so we're clear, you are both advocating biological terrorism? Did I get that right?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sdd2000: sforce: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: sdd2000: [scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x587]

Same here.

And while we're at it;

Coronavirus Cases: 82,588 (as of this morning, 2/27)
Deaths: 2,814
Recovered: 33,345

So if you look at deaths vs. total cases, you're looking at 3.4% mortality, which is frightening enough. However, that's the wrong way to look at it. Looking at resolutions (number recovered + deaths), it has a 7.8% mortality rate.

What about the unreported cases. Ones that didn't get bad enough to seek treatment?

or the ones that can't afford to be tested?
[Fark user image 828x560]


Yep, that's truly what's terrifying. Who is very likely to get coronavirus? Health professionals, but also anyone dealing with the general public---retail workers, food workers, delivery people....people we interact with everyday. They don't earn high wages, or have good health insurance. They can't afford a test, let alone a stay at the hospital.

So they will continue to work while sick, and infect the rest of the population. They will go bankrupt with medical bills if they go to the ER. This whole thing is so beyond farked, I don't even know where to begin.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AngryDragon:

AirForceVet: Would you all think less of me if, should I contract this novel Coronavirus, I would go attend as many Republican rallies and candidate meetups as I can in Alabama while the virus rages through my body?

/Let God sort them out.

No, no. Just letting God work in His mysterious ways.


No, no. Just letting God work in His mysterious ways.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marine1:

Same here.

And while we're at it;

Coronavirus Cases: 82,588 (as of this morning, 2/27)
Deaths: 2,814
Recovered: 33,345

So if you look at deaths vs. total cases, you're looking at 3.4% mortality, which is frightening enough. However, that's the wrong way to look at it. Looking at resolutions (number recovered + deaths), it has a 7.8% mortality rate.

That's a point I posted here yesterday. 8% mortality is massively terrifying. And if 14% of recoveries just get re-infected, then some will just keep getting it until they die. I suspect this thing is far worse than anybody's realizing.

Not to panic or anything....

[Fark user image 750x500]

Can you re-do this meme with "to the coronavirus" on the top half?

since you asked nicely

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


since you asked nicely


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm slowly recovering from the flu that developed a couple of days ago. That has been pretty bad. Is the coronavirus worse, symptom wise?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AngryDragon:

AirForceVet: Would you all think less of me if, should I contract this novel Coronavirus, I would go attend as many Republican rallies and candidate meetups as I can in Alabama while the virus rages through my body?

/Let God sort them out.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AirForceVet:

AirForceVet: Would you all think less of me if, should I contract this novel Coronavirus, I would go attend as many Republican rallies and candidate meetups as I can in Alabama while the virus rages through my body?

/Let God sort them out.

Just so we're clear, you are both advocating biological terrorism? Did I get that right?

No, no. Just letting God work in His mysterious ways.


It was God's will that he passed...

It was only by the grace of God I survived!  It's a miracle!

I think we got the false logic covered now.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marine1: Nice work China.


that's what Xi said
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So if it comes here and I get infected I can look forward to paying for a bare minimum of two:
-Throat swabs
-Nose swab
-CT scans

Good lord that's gonna be expensive.
 
