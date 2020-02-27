 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   Florida Man arrested for unsolicited toe sucking, will now be forever known as Paul Bunion   (wftv.com) divider line
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's an actual medical procedure called the Tarantino Maneuver.  Who knows how many lives it has saved!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Florida hospital worker is behind bars after authorities said he sucked on a patient's toes.

That's a very minor offense to keep somebody locked up for. Release him without bail on conditions he stay away from the hospital. That removes the opportunity to re-offend.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine that dude in jail. One inmate asks another what he's in for? Armed robbery. What are you in for? Aggravated assault. They turn to Frantz and ask what he is in for? Toe sucking
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoty
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Imagine that dude in jail. One inmate asks another what he's in for? Armed robbery. What are you in for? Aggravated assault. They turn to Frantz and ask what he is in for? Toe sucking


And they all moved away from him on the bench there....
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Yellow Beard: Imagine that dude in jail. One inmate asks another what he's in for? Armed robbery. What are you in for? Aggravated assault. They turn to Frantz and ask what he is in for? Toe sucking

And they all moved away from him on the bench there....


That or pummel him
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his defense, those toes aren't gonna suck themselves
 
yms
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
wftv.comView Full Size

Spit it out.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Unsolicited? Have you seen the way the toe was polished?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZAZ: A Florida hospital worker is behind bars after authorities said he sucked on a patient's toes.

That's a very minor offense to keep somebody locked up for. Release him without bail on conditions he stay away from the hospital. That removes the opportunity to re-offend.


Hospital patients make uniquely vulnerable victims, though; I imagine that's being considered as an exacerbating factor.
 
booztravlr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He just be pumpin' every one of 'em up with all the bag fulla The Illinois Enema Bandit Juice.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't get away with that in a hospital. You have to set yourself up in a little Natural Healing shop.  Then they'll pay you for your "treatments".
 
Kuta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
MOTHER TRUCKIN TOE SUCKER!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 640x640]
/oblig


I know a guy who's an absolute foot fetishist. He's been dating a shoe model for about ten years. He gets off on foot stuff with her. Seemingly normal otherwise.

(Disclosure: I know him through the shoe-model girlfriend, who's a close friend of Mrs. Chronic, and tells Mrs. Chronic things she's not supposed to relay to me, but does.)
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Neneh Cherry - Kootchi
Youtube p9ZnWm5jYZI
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 640x640]
/oblig

I know a guy who's an absolute foot fetishist. He's been dating a shoe model for about ten years. He gets off on foot stuff with her. Seemingly normal otherwise.

(Disclosure: I know him through the shoe-model girlfriend, who's a close friend of Mrs. Chronic, and tells Mrs. Chronic things she's not supposed to relay to me, but does.)


Personally, I've always felt that the foot fetish is pretty benign in comparison with a lot of other things that people are into.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Super Chronic: Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 640x640]
/oblig

I know a guy who's an absolute foot fetishist. He's been dating a shoe model for about ten years. He gets off on foot stuff with her. Seemingly normal otherwise.

(Disclosure: I know him through the shoe-model girlfriend, who's a close friend of Mrs. Chronic, and tells Mrs. Chronic things she's not supposed to relay to me, but does.)

Personally, I've always felt that the foot fetish is pretty benign in comparison with a lot of other things that people are into.


Maybe, but it's a slippery slope.
Where the shin meets the foot, I mean.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Super Chronic: Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 640x640]
/oblig

I know a guy who's an absolute foot fetishist. He's been dating a shoe model for about ten years. He gets off on foot stuff with her. Seemingly normal otherwise.

(Disclosure: I know him through the shoe-model girlfriend, who's a close friend of Mrs. Chronic, and tells Mrs. Chronic things she's not supposed to relay to me, but does.)

Personally, I've always felt that the foot fetish is pretty benign in comparison with a lot of other things that people are into.


No shiat.
 
