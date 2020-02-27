 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Researchers looking into why some men kill their entire families are now wondering why all of them don't   (theconversation.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not killing your family is the normal thing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Frank settled down in the Valley
And he hung his wild years on a nail that he drove through his wife's forehead
He sold used office furniture out there on San Fernando Road
And assumed a thirty thousand dollar loan at fifteen and a quarter percent
And put a down payment on a little two bedroom place
His wife was a spent piece of used jet trash
Made good bloody Marys, kept her mouth shut most of the time
Had a little Chihuahua named Carlos
That had some kind of skin disease and was totally blind
They had a thoroughly modern kitchen, self-cleaning oven, the whole bit
Frank drove a little sedan, they were so happy
One night Frank was on his way home from work, stopped at the liquor store
Picked up a couple of Mickey's Big Mouths
Drank 'em in the car on his way to the Shell station
Got a gallon of gas in a can
Drove home, doused everything in the house, torched it
Parked across the street laughing, watching it burn
All Halloween-orange and chimney-red
Then Frank put on a top forty station
Got on the Hollywood Freeway, headed north
Never could stand that dog
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[ChrisRockIUnderstand.gif]
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're slowly killing you.
Every day.  You go to work and they have a fast five meeting on whose turn it is to snip away.
Brenda should say she needs braces.
Billy should break his arm!
I'll break the dishwasher.  He won't mess with it and the repairman will charge him a fortune!
Yea!
Remember to look sad when I tell him, kids.  Now if we do this right, next week when I tell him you all need new clothes, this should push him in to the Plus 5 Nervous Breakdown range!
Financial issues never fail, mom!
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a terrible headline.  Not yours, Subby.  Theirs.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus it seems to be motivated by fear of being left. My partner is friends with a woman who separated from her husband because he was a controlling douche, and he got custody of their daughter. She wants to go live with her mother because, surprise, surprise, he is a controlling douche. Naturally the guy she's married to now is likewise not only a controlling douche, but won't even help his wife get to a chemo appointment meaning I get to spend vacation hours so my wife can take her.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Subby needs a hug. And close supervision.
 
siyuntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a woman whose brother did this, then killed himself. When she and her mother attended the funerals for her niece and nephews (all under 10 years old), they were seated apart from the rest of the mourners, and pretty much got the stink-eye throughout the entire thing, like they were somehow responsible for their brother's/son's actions. I guess people needed a vent for their anger, and in the absence of the brother/son, targeted my friend and her mom, but it still sucked for them. They'd lost people and were hurting, too...
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adding one more reason why I definitely should never f*cking breed.

/Of course, the matter is academic really.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe toxic masculinity* is actually a thing.

*the real thing. Not the way your asshole uncle rants on facebook about how it's a liberal attack on men.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To call an act of violence gender-based is not merely to suggest it is male violence against women, although it often is. It is violence that is driven in a central way by the social and structural dimensions of gender.
This means gender plays an important role in who perpetrates the violence, who is targeted, how and why.
In the case of familicides, research shows they are almost exclusively committed by men in heterosexual family relationships.

I'm not saying that article is full of shiat but this paragraph certainly is

Susan Smith
AndreaYates
and 17 other founds in 10 seconds of googling. or do these somehow not count as "familiy anihilators since they didn't ALSO kill the father? if so it's the premise and not the research that's flawed
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA:
"there has also been strong criticism levelled at news outlets for using passive, violence-minimising language in reporting on the case and framing Baxter himself as an equal victim."

Seem familiar Subby?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say that unfortunately I have insight into what drives these men. In one of the few periods of strife in my marriage my wife dealt with stress from her job and problems happening with her sister's marriage by lashing out at me. At one point during the peak of a heated argument I decided to walk away, literally. I walked out of the house and into the garage but I had forgotten my keys so I just sat there trying to cool off. Unfortunately my wife was not done with fighting and so followed me out after about a minute. She kept poking at me and then finally when I yelled at her she said she was going to leave me and take the kids and make sure I never saw them again. In that instant I became so enraged that the thought of killing my wife went through my head, and then guilt about leaving my kids parentless took over and I thought of how I would ease their suffering. Luckily it was only a momentary fleeting thought and instead I moved menacingly towards my wife and when she fled back into the house I slammed the door so hard that I broke the glass. I then walked down the street.

Later that day we had an hours long discussion about what was really bothering her. It turns out she was dealing with a TON of stress at work and also with the stress and grief from trying to carry the burden of her sisters physically and emotionally abusive relationship with her spouse. We decided that she needed to leave that job and go back to school to study something that she enjoyed doing and that we needed to block her sisters drama out of our lives. I spent the next 5 years supporting her financially, emotionally, and studiously through her degree program and we became much more in love and connected than we had been before, but I will never forget that ~3 seconds of uncontrolled rage and how absolutely horrible it was.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the story of a man named Frank.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Don't be an asshole or at least minimize it. You'll be a lot happier when your family likes you.
2. Avoid stress and be lucky. It's a lot easier to get along when things are going well.
3. If it comes to that point, plain suicide is better than murder/suicide. I'm pro choice like that; the family can make their own decision whether they want to live without you.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's what happens when those seething, grievance collecting, women hating, incels finally get to breed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dude I went to high school with murdered his wife and kid and then drove out to his parents' house and murdered them before blowing off his head.  They say he had gambling debts.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems like there was the inverse of the article when there was a rash of stories about women killing their children.  maybe crazy is just crazy and trying to apply logic to it is a fool's errand.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Yeah apparently, one day Skip made just made one too many lemon phosphates... El Snappo!"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Clearly, the guy was a horrible piece of shiat and a terrible excuse for a man. It's a damn shame we can't bring him back to life to burn him alive like he did his kids.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This dude I went to high school with murdered his wife and kid and then drove out to his parents' house and murdered them before blowing off his head.  They say he had gambling debts.


Why cant this happen to the trumps
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
MWC: Psycho Dad.. Al Bundy singing
Youtube Lw9-ZKaeRKU
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

robodog: I have to say that unfortunately I have insight into what drives these men. In one of the few periods of strife in my marriage my wife dealt with stress from her job and problems happening with her sister's marriage by lashing out at me. At one point during the peak of a heated argument I decided to walk away, literally. I walked out of the house and into the garage but I had forgotten my keys so I just sat there trying to cool off. Unfortunately my wife was not done with fighting and so followed me out after about a minute. She kept poking at me and then finally when I yelled at her she said she was going to leave me and take the kids and make sure I never saw them again. In that instant I became so enraged that the thought of killing my wife went through my head, and then guilt about leaving my kids parentless took over and I thought of how I would ease their suffering. Luckily it was only a momentary fleeting thought and instead I moved menacingly towards my wife and when she fled back into the house I slammed the door so hard that I broke the glass. I then walked down the street.

Later that day we had an hours long discussion about what was really bothering her. It turns out she was dealing with a TON of stress at work and also with the stress and grief from trying to carry the burden of her sisters physically and emotionally abusive relationship with her spouse. We decided that she needed to leave that job and go back to school to study something that she enjoyed doing and that we needed to block her sisters drama out of our lives. I spent the next 5 years supporting her financially, emotionally, and studiously through her degree program and we became much more in love and connected than we had been before, but I will never forget that ~3 seconds of uncontrolled rage and how absolutely horrible it was.


good for you for letting her play you like a fiddle, ya walking paycheck.
 
suid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Magorn: I'm not saying that article is full of shiat but this paragraph certainly is

Susan Smith
AndreaYates
and 17 other founds in 10 seconds of googling.

And, how many cases of men killing their families did you find?  I think the key word there was "almost", as in "almost exclusively".  Not saying that women _never_, ever, kill their families, but that it's rare.

Yes, it does happen a lot.  Way, way, too often, and yes, it's also gender-based violence.  Again, to generalize wildly, men mostly do it because they are trying to compensate for a loss of control over their family and circumstances.

Women do it usually because they've decided to "punish" their ex-partner by offing themselves ("see what you made me do"), but then either want to extract further revenge on their partners ("I won't let you have them"), or because they have gone into a bad mental state where they believe that death is the best hope for their children ("how can they survive without me? Better that they also join me in heaven where I can take care of them..").

/But I might be talking out of my *ss..
 
strutin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Magorn: To call an act of violence gender-based is not merely to suggest it is male violence against women, although it often is. It is violence that is driven in a central way by the social and structural dimensions of gender.
This means gender plays an important role in who perpetrates the violence, who is targeted, how and why.
In the case of familicides, research shows they are almost exclusively committed by men in heterosexual family relationships.

I'm not saying that article is full of shiat but this paragraph certainly is

Susan Smith
AndreaYates
and 17 other founds in 10 seconds of googling. or do these somehow not count as "familiy anihilators since they didn't ALSO kill the father? if so it's the premise and not the research that's flawed


Yes.

Women killing their kids and themselves likely feel trapped and feel like they have no way out from the monster they married -they've been physically and/or mentally abused and beaten down to the point that they don't feel like there's anything they can do to get out of the situation.  They likely feel the *only* thing left that they do have control over is death by suicide. Perhaps in their mind the only way to escape and protect the kids from him is to take them with her.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The incidents I am familiar with were last-ditch efforts to keep the woman from leaving them.

The one that irked me most was the father of an acquaintance. The wife left and was working on a divorce, so he stalked/killed her, then killed himself. She didn't have time to change/make her own will, so they were buried together in a certain military cemetery, since he was an officer and apparently murder doesn't disqualify one from being buried there.

I am pretty sure the last place she would have wanted to be was at his side, even in death.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Magorn: To call an act of violence gender-based is not merely to suggest it is male violence against women, although it often is. It is violence that is driven in a central way by the social and structural dimensions of gender.
This means gender plays an important role in who perpetrates the violence, who is targeted, how and why.
In the case of familicides, research shows they are almost exclusively committed by men in heterosexual family relationships.

I'm not saying that article is full of shiat but this paragraph certainly is

Susan Smith
AndreaYates
and 17 other founds in 10 seconds of googling. or do these somehow not count as "familiy anihilators since they didn't ALSO kill the father? if so it's the premise and not the research that's flawed


Yes it happens, we get it.  The fact of the matter is that vast majority of familicide is committed by men.  When women do it is an outlier.

It shouldn't be done at all, but trying to minimize the fact that is majority men comitting such acts doesn't accomplish anything.

Yes women kill.  The majority of murders are committed by men though, especially when it comes from intimate partner.  In the US 71% of the murders of spouses and children are committed by the husband.  It's just a fact.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
New Order - 1963 (Official Music Video)
Youtube SofZHE0jBRI
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: seems like there was the inverse of the article when there was a rash of stories about women killing their children.  maybe crazy is just crazy and trying to apply logic to it is a fool's errand.


I suspect it is because males killing their spouse/family is an uncommon occurrence. A female doing it is rarer, so the media latches onto that because it will get more attention/hits.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: seems like there was the inverse of the article when there was a rash of stories about women killing their children.  maybe crazy is just crazy and trying to apply logic to it is a fool's errand.


my pary are with the father who lost his chrilden ; i am truley sorry for your lots"
 
dkulprit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
While this article is insightful, I just want to tell at the author:

"A history of domestic violence is a key risk factor. Individual familicide studies show varying rates, but a recent review of existing studies found a history of domestic violence was identified in 39% to 92% of cases."

The underlined part makes no sense, and is a pretty damn big factor in the statement.

It is either found in a majority of cases or isn't?  How does that even make sense.

Percentages don't work that way.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Rapmaster2000: This dude I went to high school with murdered his wife and kid and then drove out to his parents' house and murdered them before blowing off his head.  They say he had gambling debts.

Why cant this happen to the trumps


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gee, where do these men get this idea of being the master of house, home and family? Could it be......Satan?
No, it's not Satan. It's religious whack jobs who think subjugating women is what god wants.
 
OldJames
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This should start the conversation to banning fire
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They had their children's DNA tested?
 
adamatari
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: seems like there was the inverse of the article when there was a rash of stories about women killing their children.  maybe crazy is just crazy and trying to apply logic to it is a fool's errand.


If we can figure out why people are like this, and get them help (both parties), we can maybe have less murder.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: seems like there was the inverse of the article when there was a rash of stories about women killing their children.  maybe crazy is just crazy and trying to apply logic to it is a fool's errand.


families are supposed to live in an extended form under one roof like on the old TF show "The Waltons". the one thing I heard hillary clinton say that i agree with was "it takes a village to raise a child". children can be simply awful. parents work hard all day and their heads are about to explode when they come home. it's too much for most people to handle. IMHO it seems someone has stepped into the throes of madness when they choose to murder their family or commit suicide. all hope is lost.
 
gar1013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

strutin: Magorn: To call an act of violence gender-based is not merely to suggest it is male violence against women, although it often is. It is violence that is driven in a central way by the social and structural dimensions of gender.
This means gender plays an important role in who perpetrates the violence, who is targeted, how and why.
In the case of familicides, research shows they are almost exclusively committed by men in heterosexual family relationships.

I'm not saying that article is full of shiat but this paragraph certainly is

Susan Smith
AndreaYates
and 17 other founds in 10 seconds of googling. or do these somehow not count as "familiy anihilators since they didn't ALSO kill the father? if so it's the premise and not the research that's flawed

Yes.

Women killing their kids and themselves likely feel trapped and feel like they have no way out from the monster they married -they've been physically and/or mentally abused and beaten down to the point that they don't feel like there's anything they can do to get out of the situation.  They likely feel the *only* thing left that they do have control over is death by suicide. Perhaps in their mind the only way to escape and protect the kids from him is to take them with her.


Yeah, it was so bad for Susan Smith that she had to accuse an imaginary African-American male of her crime.

Stop white knighting people who commit murder.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Magorn: To call an act of violence gender-based is not merely to suggest it is male violence against women, although it often is. It is violence that is driven in a central way by the social and structural dimensions of gender.
This means gender plays an important role in who perpetrates the violence, who is targeted, how and why.
In the case of familicides, research shows they are almost exclusively committed by men in heterosexual family relationships.

I'm not saying that article is full of shiat but this paragraph certainly is

Susan Smith
AndreaYates
and 17 other founds in 10 seconds of googling. or do these somehow not count as "familiy anihilators since they didn't ALSO kill the father? if so it's the premise and not the research that's flawed

Yes it happens, we get it.  The fact of the matter is that vast majority of familicide is committed by men.  When women do it is an outlier.

It shouldn't be done at all, but trying to minimize the fact that is majority men comitting such acts doesn't accomplish anything.

Yes women kill.  The majority of murders are committed by men though, especially when it comes from intimate partner.  In the US 71% of the murders of spouses and children are committed by the husband.  It's just a fact.


"family anihiliation" as a category is an outlier, and actually pretty rate:
"between 1900 and 2000, there were 909 victims of mass murder in the US (defined as 4 victims within a 24-hour period). Of those, more than half occurred within an immediate family. Although the familicide cases are relatively rare, they are the most common form of mass killings. However, statistical data are difficult to establish due to reporting discrepancies."

So about 500 victims in an entire century.   It's still Horrific, but....

Having worked a DV desk for 5 years at the local court house, i think the "rhetorical terrorism"   in other words being afraid of a spouse (and this usually IS almost exclusively men) because of what they SAy or threaten, and then being unable to get any help because he hasn't DONE anything  (or said the magic words that bump a threat into an actual crime)
 
What Fresh Hell Is This
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: I have to say that unfortunately I have insight into what drives these men. In one of the few periods of strife in my marriage my wife dealt with stress from her job and problems happening with her sister's marriage by lashing out at me. At one point during the peak of a heated argument I decided to walk away, literally. I walked out of the house and into the garage but I had forgotten my keys so I just sat there trying to cool off. Unfortunately my wife was not done with fighting and so followed me out after about a minute. She kept poking at me and then finally when I yelled at her she said she was going to leave me and take the kids and make sure I never saw them again. In that instant I became so enraged that the thought of killing my wife went through my head, and then guilt about leaving my kids parentless took over and I thought of how I would ease their suffering. Luckily it was only a momentary fleeting thought and instead I moved menacingly towards my wife and when she fled back into the house I slammed the door so hard that I broke the glass. I then walked down the street.

Later that day we had an hours long discussion about what was really bothering her. It turns out she was dealing with a TON of stress at work and also with the stress and grief from trying to carry the burden of her sisters physically and emotionally abusive relationship with her spouse. We decided that she needed to leave that job and go back to school to study something that she enjoyed doing and that we needed to block her sisters drama out of our lives. I spent the next 5 years supporting her financially, emotionally, and studiously through her degree program and we became much more in love and connected than we had been before, but I will never forget that ~3 seconds of uncontrolled rage and how absolutely horrible it was.


Years ago I was friends with a woman who found out her husband had been cheating on her. She confessed to me that at that moment she had literally seen red (from her blood rushing to her face in anger) and if there had been a gun in the house she would've shot him.  Thankfully they didn't.

They actually stayed together and worked it out; he died of cancer years after that.
 
