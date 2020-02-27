 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Surfs up, Yoopers   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, New York, Great Lakes, Lake Ontario, Wind gusts, United States, Southern United States, Ontario, Lake Erie  
•       •       •

452 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2020 at 2:34 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope no one is hauling 26K tons of iron ore on the lakes.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Surfers brave frigid cold Lake Michigan
Youtube WrM7y49goeE

Oh you joke, but there're idiots up there that do exactly that through winter.
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Aboard a tidal wave...
 
Valiente
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's already happening on Lake Ontario.
https://www.windy.com/-Waves-waves?wa​v​es,43.508,-76.770,9,m:eRTad07
 
phaseolus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UberDave: I hope no one is hauling 26K tons of iron ore on the lakes.


I understand this reference, but still I'm a pedant who's compelled to mention that the Soo Locks are closed until March 25.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Feels good man"
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Harry, you're a wizard"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phaseolus: UberDave: I hope no one is hauling 26K tons of iron ore on the lakes.

I understand this reference, but still I'm a pedant who's compelled to mention that the Soo Locks are closed until March 25.


So what you are saying is there is no way to make Whitefish Bay
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report