(ABC7 Los Angeles)   There's crimes like Grand Theft, Grand Larceny, and in Illinois, there's apparently also being a Grand Parent   (abc7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How sad that my own prejudices told me exactly what they'd look like before I clicked.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but an eyewitness.... witnessed them.

Which is actually insane that eye witness statements are held above actual video.  Eye witness statements and testimony has sent people to jail even though CCTV evidence proved different, and was shown to jury.  It is ridiculous.  Memories are fallible, and memories formed under stress are even worse.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How sad that my own prejudices told me exactly what they'd look like before I clicked.


it's not you. it's reading that police kill brown people every day in murica. it's on them.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
'Well if he's got a gun in the car we're going to shoot him!'"


Ok then, the answer is forever NO - got it. Freaking cowards shouldn't be allowed to be cops, yet that's all they attract.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
See.  That's why I only bank online.  I use my bank's app to upload pictures of any checks I receive for quick deposit.  Never use cash, so never have to go to an ATM.  Direct deposit my 9-5 checks.  If I have to communicate with them at all, it's an email or a phone call at 1 in the afternoon so I get an English speaking chick.  Preferably blonde.  I like talking to blonde banker chicks.  They give me good loan rates.  Better than the brunette bankers.  They're biatches.  Anyway.  When I find coins on the ground, I give them to the nearest homeless person I find.  I am also lily white, slight of build, and have a perfect, gleaming smile.  No way I'll ever be confused with a bank robber.  Heck, I don't even own a tommy-gun.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Best that money can buy
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: How sad that my own prejudices told me exactly what they'd look like before I clicked.


Forget it Jake, it's Oak Park.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Officers also said the couple did not express any anger or concern about the incident"

Therefor, lets write up an article and see if we can gin up some anger and outrage on their behalf.

Eyewitness gives description, cops see a vehicle matching the description. Cops stop, detain and investigate. Initial verification continues to point towards the couple. A better witness arrives and clears up the situation. People were let go.

This is actually the exact way it is supposed to happen. There is nothing wrong with it. The claim of "if he has a gun we are going to shoot him", might not b actually accurate, body cam would certainly help to clear that up.

And in response to the CTC camera idea, while all well and good and certainly useful in the longer term investigation, this sounds, from the article, that it was happening on the fly, in which, you pay attention to the evidence that you have in front of you, that you can access right then and there, rather than not having the opportunity to investigate people of interest who happen to be right there and considered suspects in that moment.

Really no reason for the outrage, this is exactly how it is supposed to work.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cubs300: See.  That's why I only bank online.  I use my bank's app to upload pictures of any checks I receive for quick deposit.  Never use cash, so never have to go to an ATM.  Direct deposit my 9-5 checks.  If I have to communicate with them at all, it's an email or a phone call at 1 in the afternoon so I get an English speaking chick.  Preferably blonde.  I like talking to blonde banker chicks.  They give me good loan rates.  Better than the brunette bankers.  They're biatches.  Anyway.  When I find coins on the ground, I give them to the nearest homeless person I find.  I am also lily white, slight of build, and have a perfect, gleaming smile.  No way I'll ever be confused with a bank robber.  Heck, I don't even own a tommy-gun.


As an IT guy, I don't trust banking apps.  If someone gets hands on your phone they have full access to everything they need to clean you dry then.

Don't save any of my sign in info in any browser, etc.  I just don't trust it.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Cubs300: See.  That's why I only bank online.  I use my bank's app to upload pictures of any checks I receive for quick deposit.  Never use cash, so never have to go to an ATM.  Direct deposit my 9-5 checks.  If I have to communicate with them at all, it's an email or a phone call at 1 in the afternoon so I get an English speaking chick.  Preferably blonde.  I like talking to blonde banker chicks.  They give me good loan rates.  Better than the brunette bankers.  They're biatches.  Anyway.  When I find coins on the ground, I give them to the nearest homeless person I find.  I am also lily white, slight of build, and have a perfect, gleaming smile.  No way I'll ever be confused with a bank robber.  Heck, I don't even own a tommy-gun.

As an IT guy, I don't trust banking apps.  If someone gets hands on your phone they have full access to everything they need to clean you dry then.

Don't save any of my sign in info in any browser, etc.  I just don't trust it.


You have good reason to be concerned, but in reality, you are far more likely to have your info stolen just by being a consumer at a major retailer.

Banks still fark you the old fashioned way.
 
Report