(KING 5 News)   Old trees at Deception Pass transformed into picnic tables, representing a dangerous new front in the war between the DeceptiConifers and the Autobotanicals   (king5.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should tell Hasbro that money does not grow on trees.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTM at least.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've cut a deal with Darth Yogi to keep him supplied with pic-a-nic baskets.

/It's a gritty multiverse reboot.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I was going to say this was too much of a stretch, but no. It works. Well done, subby!
 
invictus2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's nothing better than eating harp seal on a table made from ancient trees and bound together with whalebone, antlers and pacific diamondback skin. You don't get that vibe at Outback.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: There's nothing better than eating harp seal on a table made from ancient trees and bound together with whalebone, antlers and pacific diamondback skin. You don't get that vibe at Outback.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The park is in the process of replacing 375 deteriorating picnic tables, many of which have spent season after season weathering the elements."

Many? Not all?
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Deception Pass is beautiful. I'd recommend a visit* if you have the chance.

*Not by boat unless you're a very experienced boater.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: There's nothing better than eating harp seal on a table made from ancient trees and bound together with whalebone, antlers and pacific diamondback skin. You don't get that vibe at Outback.


Sometimes the old ways are best

Now where are my baby seal mittens, my hands are cold
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: They've cut a deal with Darth Yogi to keep him supplied with pic-a-nic baskets.

/It's a gritty multiverse reboot.


I heard he got a boo boo in his last battle!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stamped human bacon: "The park is in the process of replacing 375 deteriorating picnic tables, many of which have spent season after season weathering the elements."

Many? Not all?


No some are indoors, you would know that if you RTFA.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: AbuHashish: There's nothing better than eating harp seal on a table made from ancient trees and bound together with whalebone, antlers and pacific diamondback skin. You don't get that vibe at Outback.

Sometimes the old ways are best

Now where are my baby seal mittens, my hands are cold


I only wear my baby seal mittens when I got out clubbing!
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: There's nothing better than eating harp seal on a table made from ancient trees and bound together with whalebone, antlers and pacific diamondback skin. You don't get that vibe at Outback.


Where's the love for the Pacific Northwest tree octopus? They gonna have to live on picnic tables now?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: There's nothing better than eating harp seal on a table made from ancient trees and bound together with whalebone, antlers and pacific diamondback skin. You don't get that vibe at Outback.


Well, once the trees have fallen down, what else shall we do with them? Giving them a decent burial seems a trifle excessive, and a funeral pyre is contraindicated after the droughts.
 
Report