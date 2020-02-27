 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Salvation Army effort to end homelessness showing surprising success, although they'd still like you to not put homeless people in their donation bins   (king5.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They have bins?!?!  And here I've been trying to stuff them in the red kettles like a chump.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Note to self*:
Stop dumping hobos in Salvation Army dumpsters.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people are born again in Christ, they receive the blessings of God.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just get yourself convinced that housing is out of reach for yourself and pretty soon you're living in a van...

hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....


People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...
 
Aaron469
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: When people are born again in Christ, they receive the blessings of God.


Exactly. Ezekiel 23:20
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...


Yeah, getting a bit tired of the idea that you have to don sackcloth and renounce all your worldly goods if you want to credibly express concern for the poor.

Hypocrisy is one thing.  But it's unavoidable for even the non-hypocritical with the standards we demand now.  As a gay man, I have my issues with Salvation Army.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: When people are born again in Christ, they receive the blessings of God.


Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About a year and a half after I got married the kid next door burned 12 condo units to the ground. It was a circus outside our building. It was January, I was in ankle-deep water, trying to avoid news crews who wanted a shocked victim segment. The state showed up with forms to be filled out and processed for aid. A man asked me how I was, if I had a place to stay and if I need dry clothes. He then gave me a hot cup of coffee. I may not agree with the Salvation Army but when I was at a low point, unable to think or process what was going on they offered help and asked for nothing.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fifthofzen: We Ate the Necco Wafers: When people are born again in Christ, they receive the blessings of God.

And what better way to show the world that than to mark a cross in ash on your forehead? You guys did that yesterday (Ash Wednesday) too, right?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they'll always have the generational poverty of their clergy going for them then.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...


No there are plenty of OK charities that have a piss poor overhead rating.  They just have to have the exact same beliefs the mob does or their considered evil. You can even get a bunch of government money as long as you donate some back to the politicians that voted to give you the money and have a board of directors position or three for the spouses of a couple of them.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: When people are born again in Christ, they receive the blessings of God.


And then do exactly what you tell them to do.

Such as creating even more extremists.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...

Yeah, getting a bit tired of the idea that you have to don sackcloth and renounce all your worldly goods if you want to credibly express concern for the poor.

Hypocrisy is one thing.  But it's unavoidable for even the non-hypocritical with the standards we demand now.  As a gay man, I have my issues with Salvation Army.


You may have issues with them, but they will try to help you if you need it. There may be philosophical things to disagree about with them,  but they really are out there in the trenches doing what they can for the people at bottom of our society.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....


Leishu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...


I mean... not running an organizational policy of refusing to hire or shelter many LGBT+ people would be a damn good start.

/Don't support them. They are assholes. There are better organizations for this
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best economy ever. Even people that don't have an addiction or mental health problem are having a tough go of it at the bottom of the economic ladder. I don't agree with some of the positions of the Salvation Army, but at least here they are making an effort. And as in most complicated situations, just because they aren't perfect is no reason to throw out the parts that work.
 
Leishu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Diogenes: hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...

Yeah, getting a bit tired of the idea that you have to don sackcloth and renounce all your worldly goods if you want to credibly express concern for the poor.

Hypocrisy is one thing.  But it's unavoidable for even the non-hypocritical with the standards we demand now.  As a gay man, I have my issues with Salvation Army.

You may have issues with them, but they will try to help you if you need it. There may be philosophical things to disagree about with them,  but they really are out there in the trenches doing what they can for the people at bottom of our society.


They have on many occasions refused to hire, or once again, shelter at all LGBT+ people and forced trans people when they do actually shelter them to stay in areas inappropriate to their gender. That is not a philosophical disagreement. That is a disagreement on whether LGBT+ people are deserving of respect as human beings.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That one bin is better than 4 or 5 bags subby
 
Hachitori
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Leishu: inappropriate to their gender


Their sexual preference gender or their genetic gender?
 
Leishu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Leishu: inappropriate to their gender

Their sexual preference gender or their genetic gender?


Genetic gender isn't a thing.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Leishu: Hachitori: Leishu: inappropriate to their gender

Their sexual preference gender or their genetic gender?

Genetic gender isn't a thing.


How is the gender of a person determined genetically?Men determine the sex of a baby depending on whether their sperm is carrying an X or Y chromosome. An X chromosome combines with the mother's X chromosome to make a baby girl (XX) and a Y chromosome will combine with the mother's to make a boy (XY).
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Leishu: Hachitori: Diogenes: hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...

Yeah, getting a bit tired of the idea that you have to don sackcloth and renounce all your worldly goods if you want to credibly express concern for the poor.

Hypocrisy is one thing.  But it's unavoidable for even the non-hypocritical with the standards we demand now.  As a gay man, I have my issues with Salvation Army.

You may have issues with them, but they will try to help you if you need it. There may be philosophical things to disagree about with them,  but they really are out there in the trenches doing what they can for the people at bottom of our society.

They have on many occasions refused to hire, or once again, shelter at all LGBT+ people and forced trans people when they do actually shelter them to stay in areas inappropriate to their gender. That is not a philosophical disagreement. That is a disagreement on whether LGBT+ people are deserving of respect as human beings.


What you are stating simply isn't true.
 
Leishu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Leishu: Hachitori: Diogenes: hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...

Yeah, getting a bit tired of the idea that you have to don sackcloth and renounce all your worldly goods if you want to credibly express concern for the poor.

Hypocrisy is one thing.  But it's unavoidable for even the non-hypocritical with the standards we demand now.  As a gay man, I have my issues with Salvation Army.

You may have issues with them, but they will try to help you if you need it. There may be philosophical things to disagree about with them,  but they really are out there in the trenches doing what they can for the people at bottom of our society.

They have on many occasions refused to hire, or once again, shelter at all LGBT+ people and forced trans people when they do actually shelter them to stay in areas inappropriate to their gender. That is not a philosophical disagreement. That is a disagreement on whether LGBT+ people are deserving of respect as human beings.

What you are stating simply isn't true.


I mean... you could at least Google something before you assert it? Here was the first item in my search: https://www.vox.com/the-goods​/2019/12/​16/21003560/salvation-army-anti-lgbtq-​controversies-donations
 
Leishu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: Leishu: Hachitori: Leishu: inappropriate to their gender

Their sexual preference gender or their genetic gender?

Genetic gender isn't a thing.

How is the gender of a person determined genetically?Men determine the sex of a baby depending on whether their sperm is carrying an X or Y chromosome. An X chromosome combines with the mother's X chromosome to make a baby girl (XX) and a Y chromosome will combine with the mother's to make a boy (XY).


You were agreeing with me, right? I don't disagree with anything you said, at the very least.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: Leishu: Hachitori: Leishu: inappropriate to their gender

Their sexual preference gender or their genetic gender?

Genetic gender isn't a thing.

How is the gender of a person determined genetically?Men determine the sex of a baby depending on whether their sperm is carrying an X or Y chromosome. An X chromosome combines with the mother's X chromosome to make a baby girl (XX) and a Y chromosome will combine with the mother's to make a boy (XY).


Additionally:
Not XX and not XY one in 1,666 births
Klinefelter (XXY) one in 1,000 births
Androgen insensitivity syndrome one in 13,000 births
Partial androgen insensitivity syndrome one in 130,000 births
Classical congenital adrenal hyperplasia one in 13,000 births
Late onset adrenal hyperplasia one in 66 individuals
Vaginal agenesis one in 6,000 births
Ovotestes one in 83,000 births
Idiopathic (no discernable medical cause) one in 110,000 births
Iatrogenic (caused by medical treatment, for instance progestin administered to pregnant mother) no estimate
5 alpha reductase deficiency no estimate
Mixed gonadal dysgenesis no estimate
Complete gonadal dysgenesis one in 150,000 births
Hypospadias (urethral opening in perineum or along penile shaft) one in 2,000 births
Hypospadias (urethral opening between corona and tip of glans penis) one in 770 births
Total number of people whose bodies differ from standard male or female one in 100 births
Total number of people receiving surgery to "normalize" genital appearance one or two in 1,000 births
1 Dreger, Alice Domurat. 1998. Ambiguous Sex-or Ambivalent Medicine? Ethical Issues in the Treatment of Intersexuality. Hastings Center Report, 28, 3: 24-35.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Leishu: hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...

I mean... not running an organizational policy of refusing to hire or shelter many LGBT+ people would be a damn good start.

/Don't support them. They are assholes. There are better organizations for this


I was more interested in making fun of the juxtaposition of the use of the "HERO" tag in describing what some users consider a discriminatory organization.  Not so much a political statement.

OH, FARK IT. TRUMP!

Now, go day drink people, because I can't.  You're welcome...
 
Leishu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Leishu: hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...

I mean... not running an organizational policy of refusing to hire or shelter many LGBT+ people would be a damn good start.

/Don't support them. They are assholes. There are better organizations for this

I was more interested in making fun of the juxtaposition of the use of the "HERO" tag in describing what some users consider a discriminatory organization.  Not so much a political statement.

OH, FARK IT. TRUMP!

Now, go day drink people, because I can't.  You're welcome...


Honestly, I wasn't making a political statement either. I was making a statement that a "charitable" organization which refuses to apply its charity evenly within its scope, and actually puts money towards harming some of those people is in no way a charitable organization. They deserve to have their status stripped.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Leishu: Cdr.Murdock: Leishu: hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...

I mean... not running an organizational policy of refusing to hire or shelter many LGBT+ people would be a damn good start.

/Don't support them. They are assholes. There are better organizations for this

I was more interested in making fun of the juxtaposition of the use of the "HERO" tag in describing what some users consider a discriminatory organization.  Not so much a political statement.

OH, FARK IT. TRUMP!

Now, go day drink people, because I can't.  You're welcome...

Honestly, I wasn't making a political statement either. I was making a statement that a "charitable" organization which refuses to apply its charity evenly within its scope, and actually puts money towards harming some of those people is in no way a charitable organization. They deserve to have their status stripped.


Why are you still here?

DAY DRINKING, MAN!
 
Leishu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Leishu: Cdr.Murdock: Leishu: hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...

I mean... not running an organizational policy of refusing to hire or shelter many LGBT+ people would be a damn good start.

/Don't support them. They are assholes. There are better organizations for this

I was more interested in making fun of the juxtaposition of the use of the "HERO" tag in describing what some users consider a discriminatory organization.  Not so much a political statement.

OH, FARK IT. TRUMP!

Now, go day drink people, because I can't.  You're welcome...

Honestly, I wasn't making a political statement either. I was making a statement that a "charitable" organization which refuses to apply its charity evenly within its scope, and actually puts money towards harming some of those people is in no way a charitable organization. They deserve to have their status stripped.

Why are you still here?

DAY DRINKING, MAN!


Sadly, I can't have booze at all for the time being. :(
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Leishu: Big_Doofus: Leishu: Hachitori: Diogenes: hoodiowithtudio: Cdr.Murdock: I thought Salvation army was evil as per Mob Rule Standards....

People apparently only want leaders of non profits to make 4 dollars an hour and have no overhead...

Yeah, getting a bit tired of the idea that you have to don sackcloth and renounce all your worldly goods if you want to credibly express concern for the poor.

Hypocrisy is one thing.  But it's unavoidable for even the non-hypocritical with the standards we demand now.  As a gay man, I have my issues with Salvation Army.

You may have issues with them, but they will try to help you if you need it. There may be philosophical things to disagree about with them,  but they really are out there in the trenches doing what they can for the people at bottom of our society.

They have on many occasions refused to hire, or once again, shelter at all LGBT+ people and forced trans people when they do actually shelter them to stay in areas inappropriate to their gender. That is not a philosophical disagreement. That is a disagreement on whether LGBT+ people are deserving of respect as human beings.

What you are stating simply isn't true.

I mean... you could at least Google something before you assert it? Here was the first item in my search: https://www.vox.com/the-goods/​2019/12/16/21003560/salvation-army-ant​i-lgbtq-controversies-donations


Did you read your own article? It clearly states that it does provide shelter to people of all orientations. As a church, it doesn't agree with some of those sexual orientations, but a lot of churches don't.
 
