(US SEC)   Actor Steven Seagal charged with unlawfully touting digital asset offe... OK, we are *definitely* in the weirdest timeline   (sec.gov) divider line
37
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he ever get his pies out of the oven?
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have done hard time for these

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weirdest thing is seeing "actor" in front of his name.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: The weirdest thing is seeing "actor" in front of his name.


He was good in Machete
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: The weirdest thing is seeing "actor" in front of his name.


it's better than seeing "officer"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good luck getting him out of Russia (if he is still there) because I doubt his buddy Putin will send him back.
 
fat man's underwear
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The weirdest thing is seeing "actor" in front of his name.


He is something that starts with an "a" though.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Vin Diesel's new movie sounds like it was supposed to be a Steven Seagal movie they never got around to making.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh bitcoins. Of course this idiot is into bitcoins.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Vin Diesel's new movie sounds like it was supposed to be a Steven Seagal movie they never got around to making.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


They're making a Bloodshot film? 

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I was not aware of that. Thanks.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Guess he thought he was Above the Law?

/I'll see myself out
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He could be on deadly ground and marked for death by shady ICO investors who are above the law.  The SEC went out for justice and now they have him under siege.  He better hope that he's hard to kill.  GLIMMER MAN!
 
genner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Rich guy commits white collar crime.?.......yeah we need to up our game if we're trying to be the weirdest timeline.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Guess he thought he was Above the Law?

/I'll see myself out


right now he is On Deadly Ground and his bank accounts will be Under Siege..
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He could be on deadly ground and marked for death by shady ICO investors who are above the law.  The SEC went out for justice and now they have him under siege.  He better hope that he's hard to kill.  GLIMMER MAN!


damn you! *shakesfist*
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Zen Master Steven Seagal"

My ass.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's been committing wire fraud for about 37 years
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [Fark user image image 320x180]


That's just embarrassing.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Steven is 
Fark user imageView Full Size
. He claims he is 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nobody is 
Fark user imageView Full Size
And he got the 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Now that is some funny shiat. Hey, at least he gave us a good glimpse of her:

Fark user imageView Full Size

She had rather nice, uh, melons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't believe that he is being paid in the high six-digit range for anything, let alone an ICO endorsement.

Not that I'm any sort of expert on crypto (although, I do know some stuff), I would not invest in any coin because some celebrity endorsed it.  And I would be less inclined if that celebrity was this farking tool.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Bitcoiin" (sic.)?

No way is this not a scam.
 
kona
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Disclosure something...

That small print is at the bottom of every weird ad on television and in print. How did that get missed?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

groppet: Good luck getting him out of Russia (if he is still there) because I doubt his buddy Putin will send him back.


There's no jail time and he has already settled the case.  While he may be in russia, he has assets in the US that can be seized if he doesn't pay the disgorgement and or the penalty.

He can stay in russia all he wants, if he doesn't pay he will have nothing to come back to because they'll take it all.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I can't believe that he is being paid in the high six-digit range for anything, let alone an ICO endorsement.

Not that I'm any sort of expert on crypto (although, I do know some stuff), I would not invest in any coin because some celebrity endorsed it.  And I would be less inclined if that celebrity was this farking tool.


Different cryptos are aimed at different demographics.  I suspect that this particular one hired Seagal to appeal to these "investors".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: dittybopper: The weirdest thing is seeing "actor" in front of his name.

He was good in Machete


Well, "good" in the sense that not falling off the top of the Empire State Building is "good" or "Did not die by fire" is "good".
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ip man vs 10 Japanese Black belts Parody 2010
Youtube n7wvKD-7L1k
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: dittybopper: The weirdest thing is seeing "actor" in front of his name.

it's better than seeing "officer"

[Fark user image 850x580]


Or singer.
Steven Seagal - Better Man
Youtube 1_vAMoPYoDA


Steven Seagal. Is there anything he can do?
 
alitaki
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: He should have done hard time for these

[Fark user image 618x464]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Digital currencies are in the main a scam. ICOs are ALWAYS a scam.
 
amindtat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I think of sound investment advice, the first name I think about is Steven Seagal.

/s
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: dittybopper: The weirdest thing is seeing "actor" in front of his name.

He was good in Machete


because he died.
 
semiotix
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I loved him in that movie where the bad guys think he's just a mild-mannered Navy cook, but he turns out to be a badass financier with three Ph.Ds in economics, a confirmed corporate takeover list a mile long, and a standing lunch date with the chair of the SEC.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I read that as "toting digital assault rifle. . . " and thought he was cheating at an online game.

Which I won't put pas him. He's a bully.
 
Report