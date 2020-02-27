 Skip to content
Congress: Will we have a Covid-19 vaccine? HHS Secretary Azar: Yes. Congress: Will it be affordable? Azar: Whoa, let's not get crazy here
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

mmcauliff: !! Azar refuses to promise a coronavirus vaccine will be affordable for anyone: "We would want to ensure that we work to make it affordable, but we can't control that price, because we need the private sector to invest.. Price controls won't get us there."


lol... oh, we can't control the price?

Teddy, can you hear this sh*t?

tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size


One thing Trump has shown... the President can do WHATEVER the f*ck he wants when he wants to.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because in this timeline, it's more important to protect BigPharma profits, and protecting the working class really isn't a concern.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Best cast scenario a vaccine is 12 months away and then limited to top end 10 million doses a month after.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Huh. Flu is a more deadly disease, and health departments, MD offices and Medicare have to beg, plead and threaten people every year to get a flu shot. Maybe if it was ridiculously expensive, people would fight to get one.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why do we need the private sector to invest? Because they can do something the CDC or whatever can't do? Or because ideologically we can't let government get all the credit?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they want to make something like this super cheap to prevent a public health crisis from affecting things like the economy?

No. Wait. That's socialism.

I guess we can just sit around here and wait for the invisible hand to press the invisible pillow over our faces until we die.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, I guess this is a good opportunity to see where the line one taking it up the ass and rioting against the wealthy lies.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In before the flu is... Dammit!

Oh well. DRINK!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
MAGot thinking: Poor people will die so we can buy up more land.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Huh. Flu is a more deadly disease, and health departments, MD offices and Medicare have to beg, plead and threaten people every year to get a flu shot. Maybe if it was ridiculously expensive, people would fight to get one.


No you just need to tell people each year that the flu started in some "exotic" country, strand a cruise ship or two, and then let Panic Media take over from there.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Huh. Flu is a more deadly disease, and health departments, MD offices and Medicare have to beg, plead and threaten people every year to get a flu shot. Maybe if it was ridiculously expensive, people would fight to get one.


No the flu is not. Check the mortality rates. Why do people keep saying this. This virus seems to be more infectious than the flu as well.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey Trump!  You remember how you said you were going to do something about high prescription drug prices?  No, you did and it was less than a week ago.  I'd say most consider vaccines a kind of prescription drug.

/I know, it's not the same thing
//But close enough
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's exactly the kind of reassuring message we need in these troubled times. There will eventually be a cure. You might not be able to afford it, because that would be socialism. These guys lie so much, but they can't for this, because to do that would be going against that most sacred of creeds, that greed is good.
 
lennavan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jonas Salk was funded by grants, and finding test subjects was quite a bit shall we say "less ethical" back then.  It should therefore be pretty f*cking obvious why a vaccine today would be significantly more expensive.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let me guess, Azar thinks that real world vaccine discoveries are exactly like they are depicted in the movies.
 
way south
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Why do we need the private sector to invest? Because they can do something the CDC or whatever can't do? Or because ideologically we can't let government get all the credit?


If the public sector has it under control, why was there a request for $2.5B in public tax funding to help?

These idiots aren't even trying. Which works for them because their cult doesn't care.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lennavan: Jonas Salk was funded by grants, and finding test subjects was quite a bit shall we say "less ethical" back then.  It should therefore be pretty f*cking obvious why a vaccine today would be significantly more expensive.


Right, because those yachts don't f*cking buy themselves, amiright, bro? High five!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

holdmybones: AliceBToklasLives: Why do we need the private sector to invest? Because they can do something the CDC or whatever can't do? Or because ideologically we can't let government get all the credit?

If the private sector has it under control, why was there a request for $2.5B in public tax funding to help?

These idiots aren't even trying. Which works for them because their cult doesn't care.


Ftfm. It's early.
 
lennavan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Biscuit Tin: Huh. Flu is a more deadly disease, and health departments, MD offices and Medicare have to beg, plead and threaten people every year to get a flu shot. Maybe if it was ridiculously expensive, people would fight to get one.

No the flu is not. Check the mortality rates. Why do people keep saying this. This virus seems to be more infectious than the flu as well.


Dr. Nancy Messonnier: Okay.  So that was four questions and that's fine, but I'm going to take two of them and then Dr. Cetron is going to take two of them.  So, the question about the severity of disease, I guess is a good place to start.  And what I would say in terms of severity of disease is, the information that's coming in from China suggests that there is significant mortality associated with this disease.  However, it is very difficult to use that information to calculate a case fatality ratio, and the case fatality ratio for flu differs year by year.  We also know that there are biases in reporting of diseases in general.  We have found that more severe disease tends to be reported first, which may throw off a calculation.  We also understand that the initial case definition in China really focused on patients with pneumonia.  And so, it's not clear what the case fatality - the true case fatality ratio is right now.  Therefore, it's difficult to compare the flu.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lennavan: Jonas Salk was funded by grants, and finding test subjects was quite a bit shall we say "less ethical" back then.  It should therefore be pretty f*cking obvious why a vaccine today would be significantly more expensive.


Gotta protect that sweet sweet money
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Biscuit Tin: Huh. Flu is a more deadly disease, and health departments, MD offices and Medicare have to beg, plead and threaten people every year to get a flu shot. Maybe if it was ridiculously expensive, people would fight to get one.

No the flu is not. Check the mortality rates. Why do people keep saying this. This virus seems to be more infectious than the flu as well.


<pedantry>
If you go with total number of deaths it is.  Percentage wise it is not.
</pedantry>
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
overthinker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I forget where I read it, but the gist was this: If the Elite 800, the top 800 wealthiest people in the United States, were to all give up 15% of their current net worth, and that was used to buy big pharma to change them to non-profit, transparent, and release ALL patents over 7 years old to the public domain, this would reduce inflated healthcare costs by more than 40%, and it would also ensure that profiteering could ONLY happen by developing CURES, not endless SYMPTOM treatments.
 
lurkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shostie: Shouldn't they want to make something like this super cheap to prevent a public health crisis from affecting things like the economy?

No. Wait. That's socialism.

I guess we can just sit around here and wait for the invisible hand to press the invisible pillow over our faces until we die.


We play that once a month with friends after dinner club.
More fun than Jenga.
 
Marine1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The incentive for the private sector to invest will them not being eventually lined up against a wall and shot when conditions for working people get bad enough.

Not everything's a farking unicorn investment. Sometimes you have to put money towards a low-risk, low-return investment to steady the ship of society. All of that money's not worth anything if there's a revolution.
 
lennavan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: lennavan: Jonas Salk was funded by grants, and finding test subjects was quite a bit shall we say "less ethical" back then.  It should therefore be pretty f*cking obvious why a vaccine today would be significantly more expensive.

Right, because those yachts don't f*cking buy themselves, amiright, bro? High five!


My yacht was funded by preventing vaccine related autism with my own special herbal blend available for $19.99 per bottle (if you buy 10).
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, sure you might not be able to afford the cure for you or your family, but just think of all the value that will be generated for the Shareholders (praise be unto them).
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Smash the state.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Biscuit Tin: Huh. Flu is a more deadly disease, and health departments, MD offices and Medicare have to beg, plead and threaten people every year to get a flu shot. Maybe if it was ridiculously expensive, people would fight to get one.

No the flu is not. Check the mortality rates. Why do people keep saying this. This virus seems to be more infectious than the flu as well.


Coronavirus is way more infectious, and longer incubation period than the common flu. Considering less than 1,000 tests for Coronavirus in the US have been so far, the actual number of people infected in the US is well into the thousands throughout the US.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lennavan: Jonas Salk was funded by grants, and finding test subjects was quite a bit shall we say "less ethical" back then.  It should therefore be pretty f*cking obvious why a vaccine today would be significantly more expensive.


Why white knighting big pharma. The drug companies don't want to do anything that doesn't cause them to reap a huge profit. For instance for antibiotics it has been floated that if a drug company develops a novel form that the government reimburses the development cost. The drug companies have balked because that money came with strings like banning it from agricultural use and restricting it to hospital use (to slow antibiotic resistance) Still it would be free for a drug company and pure profit. They said nah we keep working on restless leg syndrome.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Strip away all public funding to companies who refuse to make vaccines affordable. Any companies who took public funding and don't make it affordable should be fined for all the money they took from the public piggy bank.
 
lennavan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

overthinker: it would also ensure that profiteering could ONLY happen by developing CURES, not endless SYMPTOM treatments.


For many diseases, we know the cure but patients are too f*cking stupid to do it.  Wanna "cure" type 2 diabetes -- diet and exercise and stop being so fat.  Oh, you want a pill that allows you to eat whatever the f*ck you want whenever the f*ck you want and still not get diabetes?  Neat.

Many other diseases, we don't know the actual cause, so how the f*ck are you going to CURE something that you don't even know what causes it?

As for the rest of the diseases that only have treatments, if this is the tinfoil hat land you live in, you're too f*cking stupid to understand why it's harder to get a cure than a treatment.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So why don't the countries with socialized medicine that people are always rhapsodizing over develop the vaccine and make it available for cheap?  That's what they're for, right?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lennavan: Jonas Salk was funded by grants, and finding test subjects was quite a bit shall we say "less ethical" back then.  It should therefore be pretty f*cking obvious why a vaccine today would be significantly more expensive.


It should also be pretty farkin' obvious why it would be in the public interest to make sure EVERYONE is incapable of spreading it or contracting it, just as it's obvious that pharmaceutical companies could take the hit by distributing for free for the public good, and still not drop below their obscene levels of profit and wealth.

They're not going to have any fewer golden limousines or nesting yachts if the do the right thing. They might also have more surviving future customers. It doesn't take a genius to work out the math.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Salk on not patenting the Polio Vaccine]



Never ascribe to virtue what can be traced to lack of profit potential

https://www.bio.org/blogs/real-reason​-​why-salk-refused-patent-polio-vaccine

"Jane Smith, in her history of the Salk Vaccine, Patenting the Sun, notes that whether or not Salk himself believed what he said to Murrow, the idea of patenting the vaccine had been directly analyzed and the decision was made not to apply for a patent mainly because it would not result in one. We will never know whether the National Foundation on Infantile Paralysis or the University of Pittsburgh would have patented the vaccine if they could, but the simple moral interpretation often applied to this case is simply wrong."
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Considering the patent for Insulin was sold to a university for a dollar, and the current price of insulin is what again?

We can't trust the private sector with healthcare.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Because in this timeline, it's more important to protect BigPharma profits, and protecting the working class really isn't a concern.


You can always make more working class....
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lennavan: not enough beer: Biscuit Tin: Huh. Flu is a more deadly disease, and health departments, MD offices and Medicare have to beg, plead and threaten people every year to get a flu shot. Maybe if it was ridiculously expensive, people would fight to get one.

No the flu is not. Check the mortality rates. Why do people keep saying this. This virus seems to be more infectious than the flu as well.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier: Okay.  So that was four questions and that's fine, but I'm going to take two of them and then Dr. Cetron is going to take two of them.  So, the question about the severity of disease, I guess is a good place to start.  And what I would say in terms of severity of disease is, the information that's coming in from China suggests that there is significant mortality associated with this disease.  However, it is very difficult to use that information to calculate a case fatality ratio, and the case fatality ratio for flu differs year by year.  We also know that there are biases in reporting of diseases in general.  We have found that more severe disease tends to be reported first, which may throw off a calculation.  We also understand that the initial case definition in China really focused on patients with pneumonia.  And so, it's not clear what the case fatality - the true case fatality ratio is right now.  Therefore, it's difficult to compare the flu.


So wait since you can't compare to the flu you just decide that it is the flu.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image image 850x546]


Sounds to me like Sauik was a little bit cucked.  BOOTSTRAPS!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just to remind people, trump and republicans cut the CDC budget to combat epidemics by 80% in 2017, so say everything trump touches dies is very true. https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/03/​health/​cdc-slashes-global-epidemic-programs-o​utrage/index.html
 
lennavan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

not enough beer: lennavan: Jonas Salk was funded by grants, and finding test subjects was quite a bit shall we say "less ethical" back then. It should therefore be pretty f*cking obvious why a vaccine today would be significantly more expensive.

Why white knighting big pharma.


I f*cking love that you think big pharma develops vaccines.  It's adorable.

not enough beer: The drug companies


Vaccines aren't drugs.

not enough beer: if a drug company develops a novel form ... Still it would be free for a drug company and pure profit.

not enough beer: The drug companies don't want to do anything that doesn't cause them to reap a huge profit


So drug companies only do things that reap huge profit.  And developing a novel antibiotic would reap huge profit.  Why in your mind then, do they not develop novel antibiotics?  Literally all they have to do is like, snap their fingers and use their magic chemical machines and poof, new antibiotic, right?  It's not like there are actual scientific reasons that make this shiat difficult or anything.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see the AMA's check cleared.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lennavan: NewportBarGuy: lennavan: Jonas Salk was funded by grants, and finding test subjects was quite a bit shall we say "less ethical" back then.  It should therefore be pretty f*cking obvious why a vaccine today would be significantly more expensive.

Right, because those yachts don't f*cking buy themselves, amiright, bro? High five!

My yacht was funded by preventing vaccine related autism with my own special herbal blend available for $19.99 per bottle (if you buy 10).


Whoa whoa whoa... Do I get a free t-shirt if I buy more than 10?
 
mod3072
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: MAGot thinking: Poor people will die so we can buy up more land.


Poor people own land?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Why do we need the private sector to invest? Because they can do something the CDC or whatever can't do? Or because ideologically we can't let government get all the credit?



How many medical research laboratories does the government operate?  How many  medical laboratories does the pharmaceutical industry operate?

Then there is the rule of thumb:

If you want something done fast and you want something done right for Christ's sake keep the government out of it as much as possible.
 
