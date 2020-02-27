 Skip to content
(Independent)   Like a Reddit AMA come to life, we're about to witness a fight between 100.000 ducks and 400 billion locusts   (independent.co.uk) divider line
30
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Attention Teachers and Stu-dents: Please do not wager on this exciting animal battle
 
wingman- [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine how succulent those ducks are going to be after they gorge on such a high protein diet. We are talking LEG AND DAIRY results!
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times are you going to green this story? Does anyone even give a cursory scan to what's already on main before taking up their shift at the queue? Do you people even read your own site?

Christ
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingman-: Imagine how succulent those ducks are going to be after they gorge on such a high protein diet. We are talking LEG AND DAIRY results!


Fark user imageView Full Size

I like big ducks and I cannot lie...
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are going to be some seriously fat ducks. I wonder how much they have to weigh before they can't fly anymore?
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat of story already greenlit earlier with a much funnier headline
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Want a New Duck
Youtube 3KvgQIBcdRk
 
kkinnison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow up a few months later: a duck in every pot
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Till the Corona virus gets em. Then they have to switch to monkeys. The winter will get them.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it.
 
moresugar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "100,000 'duck troups' are gathering to prepare for the potential emergency."

100,000 duck troops = 100,000 ducks
100,000 duck troupes = 100,000 groups of ducks, possibly traveling performers of some kind
100,000 duck troups = ?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow this story reminds me of this one:

Could A Single Marine Unit Destroy The Roman Empire?

https://www.popularmechanics.com/mili​t​ary/a7341/rome-sweet-rome-could-a-sing​le-marine-unit-destroy-the-roman-empir​e/
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'One duck is able to eat more than 200 locusts a day....'

100,000 ducks vs. 400 billion locusts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Combat duck?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was between 100 sheep and a dozen robots, it would be the Politics tab
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

moresugar: FTFA: "100,000 'duck troups' are gathering to prepare for the potential emergency."

100,000 duck troops = 100,000 ducks
100,000 duck troupes = 100,000 groups of ducks, possibly traveling performers of some kind
100,000 duck troups = ?


Duck battalions driving armoured coupes.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds more like Pac-Man to me, but alright.
 
mod3072
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where do I go to complain that a story with the "repeat" tag is a repeat?
 
oldfool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Has anyone submitted the story about the ducks and locusts yet?
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Release the Quacken!
Youtube 7GwGu8QVpLU
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least no one had to look at a duck's corkscrew phallus and for that I and the congregation of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are thankful
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
By the time these ducks get there all of the locusts will have died from old age.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
what comparison does this have with a Reddit AMA?

headline is confused.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A look at the commander of the duck army seen inspecting the latest in weapons technology.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
